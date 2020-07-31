Parker ‘Tonkaaaa’ Talbot wins stadium series event for $261,489

Popular poker streamer Parker ‘tonkaaaa’ Talbot has made money from his classic ‘Team Never Lucky’ merchandise. After winning the latest PokerStars Stadium Series event for $261,489, Talbot might never lay claim to his catchphrase ever again.

One of the most popular players to stream his poker action, Talbot has long had a huge and devoted following. This result was his biggest-ever online score and cements his already stellar reputation as one of the best in the business, not just in terms of playing the game but entertaining thousands while the does it.

With 768 players putting up the $2,100-entry into the event, the top prize of $261,489 reflected the vast total prizepool, with $1.5 million guaranteed meaning that 87 players made the money. Some of those included the popular British player Max Silver, Thomas Boivin and Simon Pedersen.

On the final table, Talbot took control immediately, busting the Russian player ‘LeslieGroves’ after Talbot’s pocket queens had no problem holding against his opponent’s ace-ten. A queen on the flop led to the Russian’s tournament demise.

One of Talbot’s biggest rivals at the final table was Anton Wigg, but he departed in 7th place when his suited ace-ten couldn’t overtake ‘VladTheSlaye’, who had pocket nines. VladTheSlaye was on a roll, busting Canadian player ‘thx4urm0n3y’, who cashed out for $55,072 before Andre Lettau left one place later.

With four players left, Alexandru Farcasanu was eliminated in 4th place after he three-bet all-in with pocket eights. Talbot was his conqueror, shoving over the top of Phil McAllister with pocket queens again, holding to reduce the field to three. Talbot then made sure that he went into the heads-up battle with a solid lead when his ace-king dominated McAllister’s ace-jack out of contention.

With a 2:1 ratio lead, Talbot won the heads-up when he won with pocket nines against ValdtheSlaye’s king-queen and celebrated in style.

PokerStars Stadium Series $2,100 8-Max Event Freezeout Weekly Final Table Results:

Place Player Country Prize 1st Parker Talbot Canada $261,489 2nd ‘VladTheSlaye’ Ukraine $191,491 3rd Phil McAllister United Kingdom $140,231 4th Alexandru Faracasnu Romania $102,693 5th Andre Lettau Austria $75,203 6th ‘thx4urm0n3y’ Canada $55,072 7th Anton Wigg Austria $40,330 8th ‘LeslieGroves’ Russia $29,534

You can watch the final being brought to life by the famous classic PokerStars EPT commentators James Hartigan and Joe ‘Stapes’ Stapleton right here on the PokerStars Twitch channel.