GAMECO-receives-casino-service-industry-enterprise-license-from-New-Jersey-division-of-gaming-enforcement

New License Allows GameCo To Provide Esports Betting, iGaming, and its Patented Video Game Gambling Machines (VGM™)

LAS VEGAS, NV – July 29, 2020- GameCo LLC, creator of the world’s first Video Game Gambling Machine (VGM™) and pioneer of the new casino experience designed to attract and monetize Gen X and Millennial players at retail and digital casinos, is proud to announce approval by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement for a Casino Service Industry Enterprise License. The company is now able to bring its diverse portfolio of esports betting, skill-based iGaming, and Video Game Gambling™ products to New Jersey casinos and sportsbooks.

New Jersey has been a pioneering jurisdiction in the expansion of gaming for sports and betting, iGaming, and land-based innovation. GameCo launched the first-ever skill-based Video Game Gambling Machines (VGM™) in New Jersey casinos in 2016. This new licensure builds on GameCo’s focus of innovation to bring new, different products and experiences to land-based and digital casinos.

In addition to land-based Video Game Gambling™, GameCo plans to bring their unique, full-service esports betting solution to New Jersey casinos and sportsbooks. In April 2020, GameCo announced a partnership with Berlin-based GRID, the premiere esports data platform, to offer the leading data solution for esports betting. GameCo now provides an unrivaled turnkey esports betting solution including the frontend platform, data, odds, and trading for regulated esports betting – an industry estimated to generate about $17 billion in wagers in 2020.

GameCo will also soon be launching its first skill-based iGaming games, bringing the company’s unique category of games to the largest digital casino market in North America. Featuring GameCo’s patent-pending GamersEdge™ technology, these new online games provide a true skill-based gaming experience for the next generation of online players. With iGaming revenues growing, there is increased demand for differentiated content to appeal to new audiences and customers. GameCo will be delivering a steady rollout of skill-based iGaming games for regulated markets worldwide.

“We are thrilled to receive approval from New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement, and we are looking forward to bringing our exclusive range of products and experiences to such a robust and innovating gaming market,” said Blaine Graboyes, Co-Founder and CEO of GameCo. “GameCo pioneered the Video Game Gambling™ category in New Jersey and we plan to do the same with esports betting and skill-based iGaming, satisfying a massive demand from Gen X and Millennial players.”

GameCo is also poised to release their Multiplayer Arena™, the first esports solution for land-based casinos. Multiplayer Arena™ allows players to compete head-to-head or in esports-style tournaments, directly on the casino floor – providing casinos with a solution to capture and monetize the esports phenomena. The first Multiplayer Arena™ games will include All-Star Hoops™, a 3D basketball video game, and SoulCalibur™II: Casino Edition from Bandai Namco, one of the most popular fighting games of all time and the first-ever AAA video game for casinos.

The New Jersey approval comes after successful expansion and installation in several other key markets such as Nevada, California, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. To learn more about GameCo’s products, visit https://gameco.com/.

About GameCo

GameCo LLC is the foremost innovator and trailblazer in creating the hottest new casino gambling sector: Video Game Gambling. The inventor of the world’s Video Game Gambling Machine (VGM™), GameCo’s products and platforms combine the fun and interactivity of video games with the thrill and anticipation of gambling. The company’s VGM platform allows a player’s skill to impact the payout and winnings while maintaining the same casino economics as slot machines – combining chance and skill in an entirely new way. The first video game platform approved by any gambling regulator in the United States, GameCo’s VGM allows game developers to distribute video games into the licensed casino market, while enabling casino owners a compelling new vehicle to attract a new audience to casino floors. The company currently offers an array of casual, sports, and core game genres in both single player and multiplayer gambling formats, as well as esports-style tournaments. GameCo is developing VGM games under license from major game developers and entertainment IP companies, including Steve Aoki from DJ Kid Millionaire LTD., “SOULCALIBUR™II” with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., and Star Trek with CBS Consumer Products, Inc.

GameCo LLC is privately held and headquartered in Las Vegas with additional offices in New York City. GameCo is currently licensed to operate in more than twenty gaming jurisdictions, including Nevada. For the latest GameCo news, please visithttp://GameCo.com or follow the company on Twitter at twitter.com/GameCoLLC.