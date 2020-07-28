JCM Global and Cash Processing Solutions enter into partnership to bring complete cash handling solutions to casinos

LAS VEGAS (July 27, 2020) – In a move that will bring further efficiencies and business intelligence to its customers, JCM Global® has selected Cash Processing Solutions (CPS) as their partner of choice. JCM and CPS executed a master distributor agreement which enables JCM to supply advanced high-speed count/sort equipment and cash management software in North America.

This partnership is the latest example of how JCM continues to expand their product offerings to benefit its customers, and it brings end-to-end cash handling for casino gaming.

JCM will represent CPS’s software solution, ECM™ Edge, as well as its count sort machines, including the technologically advanced 7000i Edge™, V Edge™, and X Edge™. Combining CPS products with JCM’s ICB® Intelligent Cash Box and FUZION® systems, JCM now offers its customers a complete count room solution for more visibility over the operation, increased efficiency, and enhanced security.

“Combined, JCM and CPS have more than 125 years of experience in cash management solutions. Bringing this level of experience and integrating our technology portfolios together benefits JCM’s customers, allowing them to capitalize on the combined strengths of JCM and CPS, to save time, save money, and gain greater insights into their overall cash management operations,” said JCM SVP Operations, Sales & Marketing Dave Kubajak.

“CPS is delighted to partner with JCM as its master distributor in North America. This partnership is the result of JCM’s recognition of CPS’ investment in the multi-year development of its new software and hardware product solutions for the casino count room as well as it expertise globally in supplying Cash Processing Solutions for the Banking sector. The CPS suite of Casino Edge products, when integrated with JCM’s ICB and Fuzion systems, will redefine count room efficiency and provide a level of data granularity previously unseen in this sector,” said Darren Wick, Managing Director Americas for CPS.

For more information about JCM’s award-winning products, visit JCM www.jcmglobal.com and join on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About JCM Global

JCM Global is one of the world’s leading transaction technologies supplier for the gaming, banking, kiosk, retail, and vending industries. With unsurpassed service and support, JCM is trusted by operators, manufacturers, and integrators on six continents. Its extensive line of award-winning products set global standards with ground-breaking peripheral transaction components to optimize your cash management. Please visit www.jcmglobal.com for more information.

About Cash Processing Solutions

CPS is the cash processing industry’s only independent global provider of end-to-end, data-driven cash management solutions, providing complete cash center and count room consultancy, data & software solutions and sophisticated cash sorting machines to central banks, commercial processors, casinos and retailers. Our integrated solutions enable our customers to have full control and visibility of their banknotes and crucially, own their banknote data, at all stages of the cash cycle and casino count. Please visit www.cps.world for more information.