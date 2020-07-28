Former Stars Group chief Rafi Ashkenazi joins Blueribbon as strategic advisor

Malta – July 27, 2020 – BlueRibbon Software, the B2B marketing platform provider, is pleased to announce the addition of gaming industry veteran Rafi Ashkenazi as a strategic advisor. Coupled with his exceptional market expertise, extensive knowledge and BlueRibbons outstanding player engagement offerings, Rafi is sure to play a pivotal role in the future successes of the company and its ever-expanding footprint across the gaming landscape.

Rafi, having most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group. His tactical efforts saw the Canadian operator grow into an international multi-vertical giant, having been recently merged with Flutter Entertainment.

With a track record second to none, he brings with him his extensive gaming experience, spanning a series of c-suite management positions. Rafi will add to the strengthening of the BlueRibbon brand and its fast surging online presence as a leading marketing and gamification platform across regulated markets world-wide. “We at BlueRibbon are thrilled to have such a visionary and gaming specialist share in our passion to provide operators and players alike with innovative, next-level engagement tools. Not only does Rafi bring with him an astounding amount of industry achievements and groundbreaking experience but an insightful eye into the business at large.” says Amir Askarov, co-founder, and CEO of BlueRibbon Software.

Amir continues by saying “Rafi’s addition to our advisory team, reinforces BlueRibbons powerful capabilities and strength in enhancing player loyalty and brand differentiation as it teams up with the one of the best minds in the gaming world. Rafi is certainly a feather in our cap, and we look forward to this new and exciting chapter together”.

“Having observed the value of the BlueRibbon platform and the traction that the company has created in such a short amount of time with leading tier 1 operators, I am delighted to be joining them in growing the BlueRibbon foothold in strategic markets.

Within the gaming industry, specifically in the newly regulated markets, existing engagement tools are limited and lack the flexibility that operators require. Through BlueRibbons unique and innovative solutions, operators now have the ability to better differentiate their brands and seamlessly adapt to the ever-changing regulatory landscape.” says Rafi Ashkenazi.