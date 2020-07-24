Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – July 24, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

BtoBet and Rappi, together with Megapuesta, sign landmark agreement to widen sports entertainment on new channels

Leading iGaming platform provider BtoBet, and Latin American on-demand delivery giant Rappi, have partnered with Megared – BtoBet’s Colombian parter owning and operating the Megapuesta brand – in a landmark agreement that will widen the provision of sports entertainment to new ecommerce channels. One of the most rapidly growing companies on a regional level, Rappi spreads across nine countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, with an average of 9 million active users in Colombia alone.

Through this agreement, the first of its kind in the iGaming industry, BtoBet and Rappi, together with Megapuesta, will be offering an added sports entertainment value to the vast goods and services portfolio to all customers using the Rappi platform in Colombia.

However, whilst Colombia will be the initial step in the implementation of the new entertainment model, the partnership between BtoBet and Rappi will expand in the following months in the rest of the LatAm countries where Rappi is providing its services, involving other BtoBet partners in the region.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with leading Casino provider Microgaming™

Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ expand their offering in a new cooperation with award-winning casino provider Microgaming™, which will give their players opportunity to access to Microgaming™ full range games portfolio most popular branded blockbuster slots, including Game of Thrones, Gladiator, Jurassic Park and Thunderstruck, plus a mix of new and classic original titles, such as Immortal Romance, Agent Jane Blonde, and Cool Wolf.

Furthermore, Microgaming’s 7 sub-vendors: Quickspin, Fortune factory Studio, Iron Dog Studio, Rabcat, Big Time Gaming, Lightning Box and Foxium are also live on Betzest platform.

After adding to its portfolio MGA license, many key payment methods and top casino providers Betzest now offers a great selection of casino games to ensure amazing entertainment, user experience and adrenaline to their players. This is another significant step in Betzest™ rapid expansion. The company is looking forward to announcing more partnerships with other leading providers lined up for the beginning of Q3, 2020.

Playson joins forces with SuperSport

Casino software provider Playson has signed a content distribution agreement with SuperSport, Croatia’s foremost operator.

The online sportsbook will significantly enhance its casino offering by directly integrating a thrilling set of Playson titles, including Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Solar Temple and Solar Queen.

The partnership also covers the developer’s Timeless Fruit Slots and Funky Fruits portfolios, which are likely to perform well in a jurisdiction where classic fruit-themed games resonate with a wide audience.

SuperSport will also benefit from access to Playson’s retention-boosting suite of integration-free engagement tools, such as bonus spins and regular tournaments with daily prize drops.

FENDOFF SPORTS LAUNCHES INSPIRED’S VIRTUAL SPORTS ACROSS ITS SOCIAL PLATFORM

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it has launched V-Play Plug & Play™, its complete end-to-end online and mobile sportsbook, on social gaming platform FendOff Sports. This is Inspired’s first social gaming partnership and marks FendOff as the first social gaming platform provider to launch 14 channels of Inspired’s award-winning Virtual Sports, including Basketball, Football, Horse Racing, Soccer and Car Racing, taking Virtuals into an entirely new and exciting domain.

From the makers of Chumba Casino, FendOff Sports is a unique sports social gaming experience available in 49 U.S. states and requires no purchase for a chance to win real prizes. A subsidiary of social gaming operator, Virtual Gaming Worlds (“VGW”), FendOff Sports allows players to put their picking skills to the test against a community of like-minded fans. FendOff Sports gives away free sweepstakes entries, which can be used to play games for a chance to win prizes that can be redeemed for digital gift cards.

Habanero joins forces with Signorbet

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has announced a partnership with the rapidly expanding Italian operator Signorbet.

Signorbet is the first online arm of the renowned Distante Gaming Group, Italy’s leading provider of retail and land-based casino solutions.

Already an established favourite in Italy, the operator will integrate all 56 of Habanero’s Italian-certified slots, under the agreement, including popular classics such as Egyptian Dreams, Wild Trucks and Fortune Dogs.

Soft2Bet launches CampoBet in Sweden

Casino and sportsbook operator group Soft2Bet has launched its popular site CampoBet in Sweden.

One of Soft2Bet’s top-performing brands in Europe, CampoBet offers an immersive roster of casino games alongside bespoke sports betting options to create an all-in-one entertainment experience.

The operator group has gone from strength to strength in Sweden since obtaining regulatory approval last year, having entered the market in March with its renowned site YoYoCasino.

Yggdrasil strikes new Franchise deal with leading igaming provider SoftGamings

Yggdrasil Gaming has added SoftGamings to its growing list of YG Franchise partners enabling it to access the unique package of Yggdrasil technology, gaming content and expertise.

The YG Franchise licensing agreement will enable SoftGamings to increase control of its iGaming business strategy and drive new revenue streams, as well as launch Yggdrasil’s complete portfolio of innovative products and services, making Franchise a true igaming solution ‘in a box’.

As a YG Franchise Partner, SoftGamings will access Yggdrasil’s complete end-to-end development process, the YG platform, including the revolutionary GATI technology, proprietary games content, including latest release Lucky Neko Gigablox™, promotional tools via BOOST™, and its extensive global YG Masters content.

The well-established iGaming supplier will also be able to globally collaborate with other Yggdrasil Franchisees who all have access to the unique and standardised GATI technology for rapid commercialisation and scaling of game production and distribution activity.

Kiron and Complianza establish co-operation in Nordic region

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron has teamed up with consultancy agency Complianza Sweden AB to expand its footprint in key Nordic markets.

The agency, which provides senior consulting services to the European gaming industry, will assist Kiron with a variety of sales and support services in the region as the company looks to grow its local presence and expand the reach of its market-leading virtuals platform.

Kiron’s European business has gone from strength to strength in recent months, as the supplier’s extensive collection of virtual sports and racing titles, as well as its innovative number games, continues to attract top-tier operators throughout the continent.

Delasport secured ISO/27001 accreditation

Delasposport is evaluated and accredited with the Information Security Management Certification ISO/IEC 27001 2017

Lead high-end software solutions company Delasport has been awarded with the Information Security Management Certification ISO/IEC 27001:2017

The ISO/27001 is a worldwide recognized information security standard for compliance with the best practices in information security and data protection, making sure that the security measures of a company are safe to keep pace with the alterations to the security threats, vulnerabilities and business impact.

Delasport was awarded with the desired accreditation after a thorough, independent, and expert audit performed throughout the company’s entire network and data security infrastructures, proving to be compliant with the international standards to protect and manage company data.

Reelzone joins forces with Hacksaw Gaming

Hacksaw Gaming’s full casino content portfolio, including all scratchcards and slots, will be found on reelzone.app.

Stefan Rafael, CMO at Reelzone said, “We are thrilled to have partnered up with Hacksaw Gaming and look forward to working closely with them, seeing their games on our platform and expanding their brand in a new “blue ocean” of social casino. We are confident that this partnership will be beneficial to both parties and we believe that the Hacksaw Gaming team’s knowledge, creativity, technology and business mindset is a perfect fit for Reelzone so we couldn’t be happier having them as our exclusive launching partner.

Marcus Cordes, COO at Hacksaw Gaming added, “At Hacksaw Gaming we are always looking for new opportunities to diversify our reach and growth and really believe that the new concept headed by Reelzone is a great way to push the boundaries for social casino. We are very excited to see where this will lead.”