Climate Change odds: Will the Earth cool down because of coronavirus?

Are you confident in your thoughts on global warming? Is it a real problem, potentially putting the future of civilization as we know it at risk, or a Chinese hoax meant to end U.S. dominance in the world? Whatever your thoughts may be, we’re going to find out eventually, so the folks at MyBookie have decided to offer odds on it.

Their bookmakers were inspired to offer the line based on a July 22 international study. If the scientists are to be believed, the earth’s temperature will is expected to raise between 4.1 and 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit, or 2.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius.

MyBookie is betting that Covid-19 might have at least delayed that inevitable outcome, and is offering a wager that the Earth’s 2020 global temperature to be under the 2019 mark of 0.99 °C at -700. David Strauss, MyBookie’s head oddsmaker, believes that Covid-19 will have played a big role in decreasing carbon emissions, with less people driving and factories reducing production.

That’s a logical conclusion, but some experts say that the measures taken to reduce Covid-19 spread may actually make global warming worse. And even if Strauss is right, scientists have suggested that climate change is baked in already, and whatever positive changes we make in 2020 won’t show up until 2050. So if you think the earth is getting warmer already, the wagers MyBookie is offering may be your best chance at easy money, and a great way to start saving up for that houseboat you’ll need when the oceans rise.

Even if most studies predict our doom is several decades away, MyBookie is offering odds for the measurement of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) over the next several months, as well as wagers on Land and Ocean Temperature Indexes for the year of 2020. And unless you believe the earth is flat, everyone can safely expect that these wagers will be settled fairly. NASA’s climate data (https://climate.nasa.gov/) will be referenced to decide all wagers.

The full list of global warming bets can be found here and below.

What will the Land/Ocean Temperature Index be for 2020

Over 0.99 Celsius +400

Under 0.99 Celsius -700

Will the Land/Ocean Temperature Index reach a new 10 year low

Note: 10 year low is 0.61 C (2011)

Yes +2000

No -5000

What will the Land/Ocean Temperature Index be for 2020

Below 0.61 C +2000

0.61 – 0.65 C +2500

0.66 – 0.70 C +2200

0.71 – 0.75 C +1500

0.76 – 0.80 C +1200

0.81 – 0.85 C +1000

0.86 – 0.90 C +800

0.91 – 0.95C +700

0.96 C +500

0.97 C +400

0.98 C +300

0.99 C +200

1.0 C or higher +400

What will the Carbon Dioxide measurement be for August 2020

Over 415 ppm -120

Under 415 ppm -120

What will the Carbon Dioxide Measurement be for September 2020

Over 416 ppm -120

Under 416 ppm -120

What will the Carbon Dioxide Measurement be for October 2020

Over 417 ppm -120

Under 417 ppm -120

What will the Carbon Dioxide Measurement be for November 2020

Over 418 ppm -120

Under 418 ppm -120

What will the Carbon Dioxide Measurement be for December 2020

Over 419 ppm -120

Under 419 ppm -120

What will the Sea Level Rate of Change be on January 1, 2021

Over 3.5 millimeters per year +120

Under 3.5 millimeters per year -160