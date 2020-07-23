Grosvenor-Casinos-ready-to-get-back-on-its-feet

August 1 can’t get here soon enough for Rank Group. The U.K.’s casinos have been shut down since March, much like those in many other places, because of the coronavirus, and the phased relaunch of commercial activity in the country had gambling operators appearing as the runt of the litter. With Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifting restrictions as of the start of next month, the Rank Group has high hopes for more than 40 of its Grosvenor Casino properties in the country. This next week is going to be one of the longest of the year.

Rank Group has announced that it will begin opening 44 Grosvenor venues starting August 1 through a staggered plan that will see the casinos in England turn the lights back on in various stages. Casinos in Wales and Scotland, however, will have to remain shuttered for now. Gambling operations across the country were left in the dark as the government believed they couldn’t provide sufficient coronavirus protection for their patrons.

The continued shutdown doesn’t just risk company revenue; it also risks revenue generated by the U.K., as well as employment levels. With restrictions soon to be lifted, the country can continue to get back on its feet and become stronger. The Rank Group is ready to assist and will do everything it can to help ensure it adheres to government health policies designed to prevent COVID-19 from making a rebound in the U.K. Grosvenor’s managing director, Jonathon Swaine, explains, “The health and safety of our customers and teams remain our priority. We want to create the best gaming and hospitality experience which guests know and love and a lot of work has gone into ensuring we have the highest standards of hygiene and safety measures in place to do so when we reopen. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers back to Grosvenor Casino clubs across the country very soon.”

In keeping with that pledge, Grosvenor customers will be required to use hand sanitizer, which will be made available in all its casinos. There will be constant cleaning done to tables, chips and gaming machines, and masks will be provided to those who want them. In addition, gaming tables and machines will see dividers placed between them and the number of gamblers allowed will be reduced. Cash will still be accepted; however, just like in other parts of the world, the casinos will prefer that patrons switch to cashless alternatives.