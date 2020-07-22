On July 29, Login Casino.com.ua, the first Ukrainian online business magazine about gambling, organizes the online webinar in the format of a round-table discussion “The draft law No. 2285-d. Panel discussion. Roadmap for gambling business”.

During the webinar, famous experts will analyze the new bill from the point of view of government and business, consider the cases of creating a gambling business in the framework of the new law and answer questions from the audience. The event will start at 11.00 a.m – it is possible to register following the link.

The panel discussion will be attended by lawyers working in the gambling field, government officials who participated in the preparation of an alternative bill and amendments, as well as representatives of the gambling business of Ukraine.

Speakers:

Hanna Buiadzhy – a managing partner of the law firm VigoLex, which specializes in the provision of legal services for high-risk businesses, in particular in the field of gambling.

Ilya Machavariani – head of CIS Gambling Practice at the international law firm Dentons. He advises international gambling companies on entering new markets and government agencies on the preparation and amendments to the legislation on gambling.

Taras Tarasenko – a People’s Deputy of Ukraine and a co-author of an alternative bill and amendments.

Participation in the event is free of charge. All representatives of the gambling industry are invited to participate in a panel discussion and detailed consideration of the law. To get access to the webinar – follow the link.

It should be noted that the LoginCasino.com.ua team previously held an online webinar “Gambling in times of the 2020 crisis: forecasts and actions”, where the speakers discussed the prospects of legalization of the gambling business in Ukraine, marketing problems and traffic arbitrage, given the 2020 crisis.