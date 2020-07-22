SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital 2020 announces free ticket initiative

Wednesday 22nd July 2020: SBC has announced that the SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital 2020 will now be a free to attend event in order to help the industry as it adapts to the challenging times caused by the Coronavirus.

The virtual edition of the Global Betting & Gaming Show, which will be held on 8-11 September, is set to be the most comprehensive digital event the industry has seen. It features a conference agenda that encompasses every significant sector, a line-up of senior executive speakers drawn from major players in markets on six continents, and an interactive exhibition showcasing the latest sportsbook, casino, gaming and payments innovations.

The combination will make SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital a key event for collaboration and the sharing of ideas that will shape the future of the industry in both established and emerging markets, as well as an important meeting point for professionals to view the next generation of products, connect with their peers and talk business.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC, said: “As an events organiser, we have experienced just how disruptive the pandemic and the lockdown have been for businesses, but I’m delighted to say that we’ve had great support from our partners and customers throughout this period.

“Making SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital 2020 free to attend is our way of giving something back and demonstrating our support for the industry. We want to make sure that everyone in our industry will be included in crucial discussions about its future, and that professionals who have been laid-off or furloughed have the opportunity to make new connections and stay up to date with the latest developments.”

SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital will be the biggest virtual conference that the gambling industry has seen. It will feature:

10,000 attendees

200 speakers

Eight conference tracks

Four days of workshops

100 exhibitors

Four exhibition zones

Sojmark continued: “The event promises to be a vital forum for senior executives to share their ideas on how to tackle the industry’s response to long-term challenges, such as regulatory reforms, problem gambling and the pace of technological change.

“The agenda will, of course, also address this year’s unprecedented conditions, and some of the industry’s leading thinkers will contribute valuable ideas for how businesses can adapt their operations to cope with the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn.”

SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital 2020 will use an advanced online platform to replicate the three key elements of a successful physical trade show – a high-level conference, an exhibition showcasing the latest products, and numerous networking opportunities.

The 100-booth interactive exhibition – which features zones for sports betting, online casino & gaming, payments & compliance, and affiliates & digital marketing – is intended to help suppliers and operators to connect and continue to do business during this period when physical events are postponed or cancelled.

It will allow buyers to view the latest innovations from major suppliers, new games titles from leading studios, and market-leading payments and compliance solutions, all without having to leave their desks. The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of product presentations and Q&As to help make connection and engagement straightforward.

The SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital conference promises to be the most valuable learning event for the betting & gaming industry in 2020. It features a line-up of 200 senior executive speakers sharing their experiences of and ideas about all the major topics influencing operators, affiliates and suppliers.

The conference includes eight tracks – Safer Gambling, Global Gambling, Sports Betting in Focus, Payments, Lottery, Marketing & Affiliation, Future of Gaming, and Innovation in Technology.

The content will be accompanied by a programme of themed networking sessions focused on particular specialities, verticals and regional markets, which will provide an environment for delegates to connect with people with shared business interests. There will also be further opportunities to make new contacts in the virtual networking bar and by using the event platform’s one-to-one chat and email facilities.

Find full details of SBC Summit Barcelona – Digital, including information about how to register for free at the event’s official website. You can also follow the event on LinkedIn for regular updates.

To enquire about the remaining sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact [email protected].