GentingBet partners with XB Net for premium North American racing

Revamped sportsbook leverages the growing retention power of North American horse racing for UK operator

21st July 2020 – XB Net, the leading provider of premium content for US horse and greyhound racing, has announced its latest partnership with GentingBet, the UK sportsbook arm of Genting Casinos.

The deal exploits XB Net’s delivery of live pictures, data and betting services from a peerless network of over 50 North American tracks (approximately 90% of U.S. horse racing) allowing GentingBet to flexibly fill its programming schedule with a prolific pipeline of rapid-cycle betting opportunities which are proven to enhance engagement for new and existing fans of the sport.

GentingBet has recently streamlined its sports-betting services by launching a new user interface across the brand’s web and mobile platforms to improve the customer experience. Its sportsbook is operated in partnership with FSB Technology whose proprietary platform provides clients with everything required to run a responsible sports betting business across online, mobile and retail.

XB Net is the proven pacesetter for live North American racing content, managing international rights, data, odds and live broadcast and video streaming on behalf of its growing global portfolio of partners. Harnessing low-latency feeds from more than 2,500 meetings, showcasing over 25,000 races per year, North American racing is engaging more and more bettors as worldwide operators plug the gaps on an uncertain sporting calendar.

Now working with many of the world’s leading fixed-odds, spread-betting and commingled wagering companies (such as Flutter Entertainment, Bet365, Codere, William Hill, Playtech, OPAP and GVC) XB Net enjoys a growing geographic footprint in mature and emerging markets across the UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, North and Central America, and Australia.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President of International at XB Net, said: “From Malaysia to New York and Mayfair, Genting is a global brand whose expertise and customer care is second to none. So, it’s fantastic to partner with their revamped UK sportsbook, which has quickly recognised the merits and utility of North American racing. Although domestic racing is back in full swing in the UK, those viewers and bettors who were drawn to North American racing during the lockdown have largely been retained which is a big boost to our product.

“After all, wherever you set your scene on the world stage, delivering the right content at peak leisure-times remains paramount during a period of slimmer pickings on any sports betting tab. XB Net’s wide range of low-latency racing solutions and racetracks deliver that flexibility. While our popular nightly broadcasts with the Sky Sports team have brought welcome insight and familiarity for many new viewers to North American racing.”

Billy Cook, Head of Sportsbook at GentingBet, added: “Our customers have seen the added fun and value that US racing brings to their betting experience, providing a trustworthy and regular flow of quick-fire betting opportunities which fit the bill whether they’re interested in watching one race or the entire card. As we saw with Royal Ascot transitioning perfectly to high-class evening meetings stateside, high-class 24/7 programming is now the new normal for our UK bettors, thanks to this breakout partnership with XB Net and their expertise in wagering solutions.”

About XB Net:

XB Net is the leading provider of live North American horse and greyhound racing content. It manages the content rights, data, odds and signals (broadcast and video streaming) on behalf of a broad portfolio of global partners, allowing them to integrate and deploy ground-breaking technologies to drive new revenue streams. Working with many of the world’s leading fixed-odds, spread-betting and commingled wagering companies (such as Flutter Entertainment, Bet365, Betfred, Boylesports, Codere, OPAP, Playtech, William Hill and GVC) XB Net enjoys successful partnerships across Europe, Asia, North and Central America, and Australia.