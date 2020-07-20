Arsenal to face Chelsea in F.A Cup final after both Manchester clubs beaten

An incredible weekend of F.A. Cup action saw the record winners and their long-time London rivals both reach the F.A. Cup Final that will prove who is the only club in London to win a trophy this season. But how did it happen? Let’s take a look back at a fantastic two days of cup football.

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester City

The Gunners were only fancied for defeat by most heading into the game, with some bookmakers having the North London side, the most decorated in F.A. Cup history as 8/1 shots.

Despite that, David Luiz led the side into a performance of obduracy and huge patience as Mikel Arteta got his first win against his former colleague. Pep Guardiola has suffered a number of high-profile semi-finals in recent memory, with many of the defeats coming in the Champions League, but this loss will smart just as much.

Arteta’s Arsenal came out with a can-do attitude and while City’s Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva had a lot of influence in the early stages, Arsenal worked their way into the game. Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a glorious chance to give his side the lead, but he didn’t miss when the ball came over to him two minutes later, flicking the ball in off the post with a deft finish.

In the second half, City fought hard but they were largely impotent, nullified by The Gunners physical efforts and spirited endeavours on the counter-attack. Aubameyang made it 2-0 and sealed the game in some style.

Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea

A largely one-sided tie saw Chelsea beat Manchester United at the fourth time of asking this season, with goals including strikes from Giroud and Mount proving too much as a late consolation from Bruno Fernandes was all United could muster.

Chelsea had two days more rest than their rivals, and it showed, United’s 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions since Bruno Fernandes signed finally ended and deservedly so. Chelsea looked sharper and found the net in first-half stoppage time when Giroud’s flick beat a slightly off-colour David De Gea in the United goal.

The second goal was almost wholly De Gea’s fault, Mason Mount’s tame shot going through the Spanish stopper. By the time Harry Maguire was unfortunate to intercept a cross and put it past De Gea, it was over already.

While United and City slumped out of the competition, focused on conquering Europe in the Europa League and Champions League respectively, both Arsenal and Chelsea will have young managers in with a shout of winning the F.A. Cup in their first full season as a top-division manager.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will both be hoping to lift the trophy in just a fortnight’s time. Who wins could be one of the best stories the grand old cup competition has ever provided.