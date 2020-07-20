OneTouch names Petra Maria Poola as Malta Head of Business Development & Operations

Rapidly growing mobile-first games developer appoints marketing specialist in key new role.

17th July, 2020 – Mobile-first games developer OneTouch has appointed Petra Maria Poola as its Head of Business Development and Operations in Malta.

Poola brings significant industry experience to her new position, including successful spells at Cash Game Festival and as a Senior Account Manager for SiGMA.

OneTouch’s new hire will play a key role in expanding the company’s commercial network, as it looks to build on a series of agreements with exciting brands including Revolver Gaming and partner with additional operators on the island following B2B software licence approval last year.

Based in Malta, her remit will also entail the marketing and promotion of OneTouch’s immersive gaming suite in the region and beyond, including popular hits such as Bubbles Bonanza, Wacky Wildlife and Steam Vault.

Petra Maria Poola, Malta Head of Business Development and Operations, OneTouch, said: “OneTouch is rapidly establishing itself as one of the industry’s most innovative mobile-first table and slot games developers, so I’m thrilled to be joining.

“With the support of our fantastic and highly experienced team, I look forward to cultivating productive relationships with new and existing clients, and helping to extend our innovative portfolio’s growing European reach.”

Ollie Castleman, Head of Marketing at OneTouch, said: “Petra is a gifted professional with an impressive breadth of experience, so we are delighted to welcome her into the OneTouch family.

“With a background spanning roles in both marketing and iGaming, she is ideally placed to introduce our unique games to new audiences across Europe.”

About OneTouch

OneTouch Technology Ltd develops premium slot and table games for online casinos worldwide by combining innovative mobile-first designs with sharp single-touch interactivity to deliver a superior online gambling experience on both desktop and hand-held devices.

For more information, please visit www.onetouch.io