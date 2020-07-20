Bookies Matrix global directory launches

Propus Partners launches directory of licensed sportsbetting operators

July 2nd: Sportsbetting consultancy Propus Partners is delighted to announce the launch of Bookies Matrix, a new portal that collects together information and data about licensed sportsbetting operators globally.

The site is a new and exhaustive directory of all licensed sportsbetting operators in the world, providing a range of information about each brand including licenses held, relative size in each jurisdiction, platform, data, odds, streaming and virtuals providers, plus details of products, including sports and margins offered.

The service updates continuously with changes such as new market entrants, lapsed licenses, product launches, as well as when new jurisdictions move online.

Mark Israney, partner at Propus Partners, said: “We have been collecting a huge amount of data regarding the sportsbetting industry over the last three years, which has helped our consultancy clients.

“During the recent crisis, we reached out to our network to ask how we could help those businesses at this time and one of the common themes we spotted was the need for intelligence of the industry outside of their local markets. From there, we decided to launch Bookies Matrix as a subscription service.”

As well as providing clients with access to data and analysis, Bookies Matrix will be available for specific research requests from new and existing subscribers.

Marc Thomas, partner at Propus Partners, said: “We are really excited to launch Bookies Matrix and look forward to helping both established and smaller operators and suppliers better understand the marketplace. We think that this service will be invaluable to operators looking to expand into new markets and for suppliers aiming to increase their client base”

To see more details, or to discuss subscription options, visit www.bookiesmatrix.com

Contact:

Mark Israney: [email protected]

Marc Thomas: [email protected]

About Propus Partners

Propus Partners is a UK-based consultancy group focusing on the sportsbetting industry.

Having launched in 2017, Propus has worked with a wide range of businesses including sportsbook operators, platform and data suppliers, regulators, rights holders, and sporting organisations.

Propus has worked with clients across Europe, North America, Asia & Africa.