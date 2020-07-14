Vivo Gaming launched a new studio in the Philippines

Vivo Gaming is thrilled to announce the opening of a new studio in collaboration with Glorious Throne Data Company Inc. based out of Manila, Philippines!

The new Vivo Galaxy studio, opened in June 2020 featuring Vivo Gaming’s latest enhancements in Baccarat, Roulette and Dragon Tiger live dealer games. The Vivo Galaxy Studio will initially go live with 4 Baccarat Tables and one European Roulette with more exciting new tables being released later this year. The Asian inspired studio is fully compliant with PAGCOR regulations.

‘’Vivo Gaming has grown phenomenally in 2020, our aim is to further increase our portfolio by improving our product quality and to give a localized experience for our clients, giving our clients new, improved and varied Studio styles to appeal to a broader audience” said Reinaldo Venegas VP Sales at Vivo Gaming.

“I’m very happy to work with Vivo Gaming, the Vivo Galaxy studio is a top tier studio in the Asian region, we believe in creating state of the art live dealer environments for the most demanding consumer ”Jon Cruz – VP for Information Technology

About Vivo Gaming

Vivo Gaming is an innovative company specializing in bringing emerging technologies into the online gaming industry with 15+ years of live dealer and B2B experience. We are a software supplier that offers a proprietary live dealer games platform streaming 24/7 from multiple studios worldwide; Bulgaria, Philippines, Georgia, Uruguay, and Colombia, as well as RNG and Sports platforms from the best suppliers in the world. Vivo Gaming provides top-notch gaming solutions for operators, entrepreneurs, and land-based casino owners. Step into the world of Vivo Gaming and join us into an outstanding business partnership.

Website https://www.vivogaming.com/