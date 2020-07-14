Unikrn to add exciting new esports dimension to Microgaming’s aggregation platform

ISLE OF MAN, 13 July, 2020 – Microgaming is pleased to announce that it is teaming up with esports betting and entertainment media company Unikrn.

Combining the world of esports and online casino, the collaboration will see Microgaming further diversify its gaming portfolio to provide esports betting to its customer base, which includes over 800 global gaming brands worldwide, while also significantly extending the reach of Unikrn’s ground-breaking product.

Leon Thomas, Commercial Director at Microgaming, comments: “Microgaming has a rich history of product innovation and development, and we are constantly exploring new avenues to deliver unique content that raises the bar of entertainment. Unikrn has a strong reputation for delivering innovative esports gaming experiences that capture the attention of players around the world, and we firmly believe the addition of their esports product will allow us to bring something special to the market.”

Microgaming’s content aggregation platform is now set to feature Unikrn Virtual, which provides a secure and seamless system for placing bets on some of the world’s most popular mainstream games, including top performers CSGO (Counter Strike), Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, NBA2K, Rocket League and War Zone (Call of Duty).

“When I left my position as CEO of Microsoft Ventures, it was to create something unprecedented,” said Rahul Sood, Unikrn co-founder. “Unikrn Virtual is a never-ending well of exclusive content that will change the betting landscape. With our Microgaming partnership, I’m excited to access Microgaming’s network and global reach.”

Unikrn Virtual is a powerful collection of professional esports matches and bespoke content created and played by some of the best competitors in gaming history, including Justin Wong and the winners of over a dozen EVO championships, giving fans the opportunity to bet on live esports matches without delays or schedule constraints.

Andrew Vouris, COO of Unikrn, adds: “Unikrn Virtual is the solution to the singlemost foundational issue facing bookmakers today, even in the fast world of esports, content gaps can wreak havoc on bettor engagement. For bettors who want engaging, 24/7 options, Unikrn Virtual is the only option.”

Microgaming provides operators with access to a feature-rich portfolio of exclusive studio content and top-performing partner games, supplied in more than 20 regulated markets across the globe. Through a single integration, operators can select from over 1,000 online casino titles, including Microgaming’s world-renowned progressive jackpot network, in addition to a full suite of administration and marketing tools.

About Microgaming

Microgaming supplies online gaming operators in markets across the world with access to a diverse, industry-leading portfolio of content from its growing network of exclusive independent studios, along with top-performing partner games via its award-winning aggregation platform. Creator of the world’s first true online casino software in 1994, and home to legendary online slots such as Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck II and Book of Oz, Microgaming offers a branded range that includes Game of Thrones™, Jurassic World™ and Lara Croft® Temples and Tombs™. Microgaming’s renowned progressive jackpot network has paid out more than €1.1 billion to date and features the record-breaking Mega Moolah slot. Driven by a diverse and inclusive workforce that thrives on innovation, the Isle of Man-based supplier empowers its employees to be agile and adventurous, drawing on boundless creativity to compete on a global scale. And through its staff-led CSR programme, Microgaming PlayItForward, it gives back to communities worldwide, powering positive change for people, place and planet.

About Unikrn



Established in 2014, Unikrn is one of the world’s leading esports companies, building extensive crossroads through betting, content and gaming. Unikrn began operations with its fully-owned IOM licenses in November, 2018 and was awarded EGM Esports Bookmaker of the Year 2019. Unikrn has been a leading endemic bookmaker in esports and video games for years and has patent-pending technologies and completely unique gaming experiences. Those unique experiences include Virtual CS:GO & SFV, skill-based betting on online matchmaking, streamer better, esports and sports bookmaking, daily gaming giveaways and an online casino, each available as regulator approved