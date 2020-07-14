triton-poker-super-high-roller-series-london-cancelled-due-to-coronavirus-risk

July 2020 – The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series London 2020 festival scheduled for July 29 – August 13 2020 has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

We are experiencing unprecedented feelings of uncertainty in our personal and professional lives due to the global Coronavirus outbreak. With this in mind, the Triton team believe it’s crucial to lessen this uncertainty, giving you advanced warning of the cancellations and resumption of Triton events.

It’s vitally important to us that we provide you with a safe environment, not only to play the game you love but to travel to and from the incredible locations that host Triton events. We don’t believe we can offer you this safety in the current climate, and so we have cancelled The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series planned for London Jul 29 – Aug 13.

The London event was the last Triton event scheduled for 2020, meaning the next time you hear from us we hope to be bringing you good news!

Keep safe.

About Triton Poker

Triton Poker was founded in 2015 by Malaysian businessmen, philanthropists and poker lovers, Richard Yong and Paul Phua. The pair felt there was a gap in the market for an exclusive tournament series for affluent business people and high-end professional poker players set in some of the most luxurious locations in the world all in the name of charity. Funds from Triton Poker events have helped raised millions of dollars for charitable organisations such as Project Pink, The Red Cross, and Raising for Effective Giving (REG).

Triton Champions include Fedor Holz, Daniel ‘Jungleman’ Cates, Justin Bonomo, Timothy Adams, John Juanda, Dan Colman, Jason Koon, Phil Ivey, Mikita Badziakouski, and Aaron Zang.

For further information on the Triton Poker head to www.triton-series.com or contact [email protected] For tournament info or buy-in details email [email protected]