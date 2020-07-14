Alex Leese talks about the hurdles for gambling in Latin America

Latin America is one of the new hot spots for gambling, and all manner of company are trying to get their foot in the door. That made for a great conference at SBC Digital Summit Latin America, where our Becky Liggero Fontana hosted a panel, featuring Alex Leese, CEO of Pronet Gaming. They spoke after the conference to expand the discussion.

Pronet Gaming already has a fairly significant presence in the LATAM region. “We serve a number of operators over there at the moment, and that is in a combination of the regulated markets, and also the gray markets, although I think it’s probably fair to say that any gray market at the moment in LATAM you can probably define as regulating,” Leese said. “I guess it’s all going to happen, hopefully, within the next 12 months. But I mean it is certainly a region that a lot of people are focused on, you know from all sections of the gaming industry, B2C providers, B2B providers, gaming content providers, it’s the real hot spot at the moment I would say.”

Just like any region isn’t a monolith, neither is South and Central America, and Pronet was kind enough to break down some of the differences. “I guess if we actually go through the markets, I mean in terms of, for example Mexico at the moment, so I mean that has always traditionally been a dot-com market, and I think it’s only recently through the ability to license the online sites via the casino, as in as in the land-based casino licenses, that that’s really kind of opened things up,” he said. “There’s not a huge number of operators at the moment in that market who are fully regulated, and by that I mean in terms of are able to advertise on above-the-line TV, etc, etc. So that’s why I said on the panel that I did, that you know the opportunity there is huge for the right operator with the right profile, with the right local partner of course. And then I guess actually looking into some of the other markets, take Argentina for example, so I think if you’re a dot-com there, I think it’s going to be a little bit tricky now potentially in Buenos Aires province where there’s a limited number of licenses available, I think that will be a struggle. It just depends upon how able the authorities are to block the gray market sites. You look at, you know what happened in Spain which then transferred over to Colombia as a market, they’ve been quite able to block off any dot-com operators.”

But the big piece of the pie that everyone wants speaks another language, literally. “So I guess the one that remains, the big one is of course Brazil, and there’s a number of the of the real heavyweights of the industry who’ve been operating over there now for some time on a dot-com basis,” Leese said. “And not just doing affiliate marketing, but making some serious spend across the across the various TV and on-demand video platforms, albeit using a dot-net strategy. There was talk the Brazilian regulator actually was going to penalize any operator who had been active on a dot-com basis over there, they basically give them a six-month head start potentially in the marketplace if you’d been good in the past. But I’m not sure that’s going to happen, but you know it’s going to change day-by-day in terms of the Brazilian regulation, you know it’s very difficult to know what’s going to happen from one day to the next.”

Liggero Fotana asked Leese if he could expand on the issue of withholding taxes, which came up during their panel. “I think the vast majority of the big players have been used to European regulation, you know, under on the EU law, of course with the exception of what’s been happening over in the U.S. of late,” he said. “And with that, there’s less issues when it comes to the abilities of repatriate funds from country to country. The tax question, really, is only limited to kind of where you base yourself in Europe, in terms of a lot of tax jurisdiction, so that could be Malta, Gibraltar, Isle of Man for example. In LATAM, however, it’s a little bit different in as much as, you know some of the withholding tax rates can be can be disproportionately high and certainly in the short term, in certain jurisdictions it makes it quite hard for the big operators over there to expect an immediate return in the market, and by return I mean, you know money repatriated back to their to their main repository. So I think what seems to be happening at the moment actually, from what I can see and from the activity of the operators that we work with, they are tending to use the local presence which is enforced by the regulatory regime and they are they are actually using the profits from the market to reinvest, not just in additional marketing, but also in infrastructure to potentially serve the whole of LATAM.”

If any of the traditional sports book operators are considering jumping into the market though, Leese warned that they may want to rethink their sportsbook offering. “So you know the European markets, the sportsbook’s are saturated, you know even some of them now are offering exchange products on there,” he noted. “I mean it really is the full bells and whistles, I think that’s easier than perhaps being a bit more selective in choosing the right focus and products. In terms of Africa and sort of how that translates into what we do for LATAM, the reason why we simplify it over there is I guess because of the availability of quality 4G networks, so a lot of the customers over there, they tend to have quite basic mobile devices which could only load content through browsers such as Opera Mini for example, and also linking into the payments with the mobile networks. I think in LATAM, the economic reasons are slightly different, I think more comes down to sort of education in betting and I think it’ll take some time actually before the market becomes you know anywhere near as sophisticated as what we’ve seen in Europe, I would say.”

Finally, Liggero Fotana asked if Leese could give an overview of what B2B competition Pronet Gaming faces across their markets. “You’ll find it hard to look at any B2B provider who doesn’t have aspirations for LATAM because it’s, you know it is like the next the next kind of big thing, now everything’s been happening over in the U.S. and of course Europe now for some time,” he said. “Asia remains a very, very different challenge altogether in terms of access to that market. LATAM, I mean the ability to actually base yourself over there is going to be a key thing. So I think one of the topics that came up in the panel was the importance of boots on the ground, and that applies not just to the B2C operators but also to the B2Bs. So I would say at the moment, it’s relatively intense, but I wouldn’t say that it’s anywhere near as saturated, for example, as to the number of platforms that you see in the European and the African markets, and I guess ultimately, I suppose it depends actually how you view it, because at the moments the gray operators over there, they can simply extend any existing platform deals that they have for other jurisdictions, that’s fairly easy.”