paysafe-and-neopollard-interactive-expand-partnership-into-north-carolina-lottery-market.

North Carolina Education Lottery becomes latest U.S. state lottery to integrate industry-leading iLottery platform with payment gateway.

Houston, Texas. July 7th, 2020 – Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, has expanded its partnership with NeoPollard Interactive (“NPi”), the leading provider of the most profitable iLottery programs in North America. Through this partnership, NPi’s technology leverages Paysafe’s proprietary payment gateway to power the iLottery services offered by the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Paysafe and NeoPollard Interactive first partnered in the U.S. market in 2014 to provide the Michigan Lottery with a comprehensive 360° iLottery and payments solution. In addition to the Michigan Lottery and the North Carolina Education Lottery, NPi and Paysafe’s milestone partnerships include contracts with the Virginia Lottery and the New Hampshire Lottery.

Following a competitive procurement process, the North Carolina Education Lottery partnered with NPi to successfully convert its previous digital offerings to a fully integrated omnichannel digital engagement solution. This technology solution includes Pollard Banknote’s playON® player engagement platform, a full-featured mobile application, and NPi’s NeoSphere player account management system, which leverages best-in-breed payment technology from Paysafe.

Players can use their North Carolina Education Lottery account to purchase tickets online for Powerball, Mega Millions, Carolina Cash 5, and Lucky for Life. The rapid connectivity of Paysafe’s payment gateway technology ensures that players can seamlessly and securely fund their iLottery accounts and withdraw winnings (up to a certain limit ) using a wide variety of different payment methods.

Gregory Kirstein, Director of Business Development for iGaming at Paysafe, said, “The future of the U.S. lottery market will see digital channels complement retail, or offline, lottery ticket sales. We’re excited to support this evolution by strengthening our partnership with NeoPollard Interactive to enhance North Carolina Education Lottery’s online offering.”

“In order to power the most profitable iLottery programs, NPi maintains the highest standards of technical excellence and commitment to our Lottery partners,” said Liz Siver, General Manager at NPi. “The high bar that we have set for ourselves is one that we also expect from partners in our technology and services ecosystems. For this reason, we are proud to continue growing with like-minded partners such as Paysafe.”

About Paysafe



Paysafe is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $85 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Visit us at www.paysafe.com

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Paysafe Insights

About NeoPollard Interactive

NeoPollard Interactive LLC (“NeoPollard Interactive”) is jointly owned by two of the world’s most trusted and reputable companies in lottery and internet gaming—Pollard Banknote Limited (“Pollard Banknote”) and NeoGames S.a.r.L. (“NeoGames”). Established in 2014, NeoPollard Interactive combines the marketing expertise and extensive worldwide lottery experience of Pollard Banknote with the proven leadership and technology of NeoGames in launching new online and mobile gaming products and services suited to an ever-evolving marketplace. The company leverages the strengths of each partner company to develop, implement, operate, and maintain innovative online gaming services that enable regulated lottery clients to generate revenues for good causes.

For further information about Paysafe, please contact:



Nick Say

Manager, Corporate Communications, North America

Telephone: +1-514-452-8747

E-mail: [email protected]

For further information about NeoPollard Interactive, please contact:



Doug Pollard

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 204-474-2323

E-mail: doug.[email protected]

Moti Malul

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-734-353-4275

E-mail: [email protected]