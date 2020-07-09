AnonyMind, the world’s first 24/7 addiction treatment platform, launches to help Britain’s 1.4 million problem gamblers

Operators can now offer all players access to a network of 120+ professional counsellors in real time via video call

Thursday 9th July 2020

Residential gambling addiction centre Leon House has launched AnonyMind, the UK’s first CQC and RET registered online gambling treatment platform.

A Gambling Commission report in December 2019 found that 1.5% of people aged 16+ in England are classified as problem gamblers whilst in a YouGov survey commissioned by charity GambleAware, it was estimated that up to 2.7% of adults in Great Britain – nearly 1.4 million people – had a gambling problem.

Despite significant efforts by operators to mitigate the risk to players, treatment and residential care are not always readily available or practical solutions.

AnonyMind has been created in collaboration with Cognacity, a Harley Street specialist provider of mental health and addiction treatment and EPIC Risk Management, the leading independent gambling harm minimisation consultancy.

Providing a full, impartial and anonymous psychiatric assessment identifying any potential comorbid issues prior to starting treatment, the AnonyMind digital platform provides national and international scalability, with over 120+ trained consultants working collaboratively within an expanding network of psychiatrists and psychologists.

For gamblers requiring further treatment beyond AnonyMind’s online service, Leon House is a purpose built residential clinic that can facilitate up to 40 clients per week and offers innovative ‘short burst’ treatment designed around the individual’s lifestyle and personal commitments – leading to a significant increase in completion rates (currently at 100%).

Every individual who reaches out will receive a personalised treatment pathway, delivered either in-house, as an outpatient or through AnonyMind’s secure digital platform.

Leon House and AnonyMind professionals can also host mental health and resilience workshops for in-house player protection and marketing teams.

Carolyn Harris MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Gambling Related Harm, said: –

“The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the startling levels of problem gambling that exist across our communities. It’s vital that people who are stuck in this vicious cycle are able to access support when they need it. AnonyMind’s new 24-hour service allows users to get confidential, secure support whenever they might need it. I would encourage anybody who is struggling with gambling addiction to take a look at this platform and reach out for support if they need it.”

Chris Metcalf, COO at Leon House, said: –

“The recent £100 million pledge to Gamble Aware from five BGC member operators shows that there is a real commitment from the UK gaming industry to help and support problem gamblers. Now, with the launch of AnonyMind by Leon House, these same operators will be able to offer free, anonymous, 24/7 professional counselling to their players via video calls for the first time ever and residential treatment at Leon House should it be required. We’re looking forward to working with more UK operators as we go through the year”.

To find out more about Leon House and the AnonyMind gambling treatment platform, please visit their website or email [email protected]

You can also connect with Leon House on LinkedIn here and follow AnonyMind on Twitter here.

What is AnonyMind?

A process driven, easily accessible, fully managed digital platform, available 24/7 for the identification, intervention, assessment, and treatment of ‘high risk’ gamblers.

A 24/7 therapist-led call centre handling crisis calls and arranging online appointments

A fit for purpose pathway for diagnosis and treatment by expert registered Psychologists and Psychiatrists

Focused on gamblers with no conflicts of interest – aligned with regulators to implement and refine best practice

Leon House

Leon House specialises in the identification, assessment, treatment, and ongoing support of Individuals with problematic gambling issues and partners with leading sector specialists in the delivery of expert Mental Health and Addiction treatment.

The Leon House clinic operates to a set of proven protocols and processes for managing and treating ‘high risk’ gamblers. The residential pathway starts with a 3-day programme which currently has a 100% retention rate.

Online betting and gaming operators can choose from three levels of service from AnonyMind and Leon House:

Gold

unlimited access to 24/7 therapist managed call centre

50 clients through inpatient residential treatment per annum

1000 hours of online psychiatric and psychologist led treatment per annum.

300 hours of outpatient services per annum

Silver

Unlimited access to 24/7 therapist managed call centre

25 clients through inpatient residential treatment per annum

500 hours of online psychiatric and psychologist led treatment per annum.

150 hours outpatient services per annum

Bronze