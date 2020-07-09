Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – July 9, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Booming Games arrive at Twin

Malta-based slot supplier Booming Games is now available on the Twin brand. Booming Games’ slot portfolio comprises more than 60 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Booming Seven Deluxe, VIP Filthy Riches, Gold Vein, Danger Zone and latest Show Master. Booming Games release up to two new games per month that will be available to all brands. Soon to be released are Burning Classics and Howling Wolves.

Footstock partners with HooYu to help more customers hit the back of the net after passing KYC

Leading KYC and customer onboarding specialist, HooYu, has announced a partnership with leading fantasy football gaming operator, Footstock.

As Covid-19 has hit sportsbook operators hard, Footstock has enjoyed a period of rapid expansion, growing eight-fold in the last three months. HooYu is now integrated into the Footstock customer sign-up process providing UI and UX tools alongside a range of KYC technology to provide Footstock customers with a smooth and easy digital journey.

Prior to using HooYu, Footstock were manually performing KYC, receiving ID documents from customers, and taking up to a day to approve customer registrations. Footstock now use HooYu to deploy identity database checks, ID document validation, proof of address matching and PEPs and Sanctions checks to verify customer age and identity. As a result, the customer sign-up journey can be completed in a few minutes instead of up to a day.

ORYX Gaming expands footprint in Romania with Game World turnkey deal

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has bolstered its presence in Romania after landing its second turnkey solution deal in the country, this time with leading land-based operator Game World.

Gameworld.ro has been launched on ORYX’s iGaming Platform, an omni-channel and cross product platform supporting casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals. The platform also offers a proprietary set of tools including, player and transaction management, bonuses, CRM, fraud, compliance, analytics and reporting.

The operator also has full access to ORYX Hub, which hosts an extensive library of 10,000+ casino games from 100+ providers, including ORYX’s proprietary RGS content, and titles from Gamomat and a variety of third party suppliers such as Evolution, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Greentube.

Lauren Bradley joins Blueprint Gaming as Head of Commercial

Blueprint Gaming, the U.K.’s leading developer of iGaming content, has strengthened its team with the appointment of Lauren Bradley into the newly created role of Head of Commercial.

Lauren’s arrival comes at a pivotal period for the company and during a watchful time throughout the industry following a flurry of M&A activity which is changing the online gaming landscape.

Bringing a wealth of experience and industry knowledge from previous high-level commercial and account management roles at tier one suppliers and operators, most notably Bede Gaming, iSoftBet and more recently Realistic Games, Bradley will aid the long-term development of the business and success of Blueprint.

Push Gaming first in the door with Caxino

Chart-topping slot developer Push Gaming has further expanded its agreement with iGaming platform provider Rootz, with its catalogue set to support the supplier’s latest casino launch, Caxino.

Unveiled to great fanfare in June 2020, Push Gaming is set to provide the newly launched Caxino with its engrossing collection of slot titles following an initial agreement signed earlier in June.

Billed as a casino ‘fit for the digital age’, Caxino is powered by Rootz’s cutting-edge software platform, and has been designed to eliminate lengthy sign-up and payment processes to cater to the new generation of player.

The deal, which is facilitated via Push Gaming’s own MGA-licensed platform, sees Caxino integrate chart-topping player favourites such as Jammin’ Jars, Razor Shark and Joker Troupe.

Pragmatic Play Extends Lottoland Deal With Its Bingo Product

Pragmatic Play, one of the leading iGaming content providers, has announced the addition of its Bingo vertical to Lottoland.

The supplier’s slot games portfolio is already live with online lotto operator Lottoland, and now, via the single API integration, Lottoland customers will have access to Pragmatic Play’s bingo offering, including five different variants of the game (30, 50, 75, 80 and 90-ball), as well as the exclusive Bingo Blast product.

This new take of a classic game brings forward engaging visuals, a new way to play and high-quality elements designed entirely in-house. A game of Bingo Blast is 3-4 times faster than the average 90-ball bingo game. With its customizable UI and UX and clear-cut back office, the product is one of the most innovative on the market.

Red Tiger games now live on Caxino

Casino game and software developer Red Tiger has launched its games with exciting new online casino Caxino.

Its players can now experience the provider’s award-winning catalogue in its entirety, with the operator also joining Red Tiger’s acclaimed Daily Drop Jackpots Network featuring daily and hourly jackpots.

Caxino is the latest addition to Rootz’ multi-brand portfolio, which comprises a selection of innovative online casinos that are enjoyed by a rapidly growing global fanbase.

Red Tiger’s Commercial Director, Chris Looney, said: “We are delighted to launch with Caxino, an exciting new site that fits perfectly with Rootz’ engaging customer offering.

Triple Cherry games added to LatamWin’s platform

Triple Cherry is pleased to communicate its recent partnership with the LatamWin group. This new partnership will allow LatamWin clients to enjoy the Spanish developer’s diversified catalogue of games while allowing the company to expand its presence in Latin America.

LatamWin is a leading technology provider in the gaming industry with over 7 years of experience in the industry. Thanks to its complete platform, Triple Cherry’s video slot content will be available to all its audiences.

Their customers will be able to experience a complete gaming experience thanks to titles such as Saint Fermin, Carnaval do Rio, Mega Chef and their latest release Starfall Mission, their most galactic 3D slot.

IMG ARENA signs long-term deal with World Table Tennis (WTT)

IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has secured a long-term, worldwide live betting streaming and data rights partnership with World Table Tennis (WTT).

The deal allows sports betting operators access to content across all events organised by the WTT, including the prestigious World Table Tennis Championships.

In January 2021, WTT will launch its new WTT Series, a totally revamped competition, designed to radically change the sport and grow fan engagement. The new partnership with IMG ARENA covers all tiers of the revamped WTT event structure: Grand Smashes, WTT Cup Finals, WTT Champions Series and WTT Contenders Series.

Yggdrasil and AvatarUX launch latest PopWins game WildPops™

Yggdrasil, the innovative online gaming solutions provider, has released its latest fun-filled slot title WildPops™ in partnership with YG Masters studio AvatarUX.

The ‘pays both ways’ slot utilises AvatarUX’s exciting PopWins™ mechanic, where winning symbols ‘pop’ and are replaced with two new symbols, something that can continue to expand for every cascading win on a single spin, offering great win potential.

A multiplier is added for every seventh Pop, meaning one spin can turn into huge wins if the Pops don’t stop and the reel grid continues to grow.

If three wins occur in a row, two random wilds are triggered, something that is repeated for every three consecutive wins, leading to even more Pops.

If the reels expand to seven columns high, the bonus round is triggered, and three extra lives are awarded to players. Where previously a non-win screen would end the multiplier, an extra life is consumed and a re-spin is awarded, while the multiplier remains throughout the duration of the spin.

Playson introduces stunning new game Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win

Casino software provider Playson is taking players on a voyage to the Far East in search of huge prizes in its new title, Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win.

This 243 ways to win slot transports players to a place of mysticism as they join two adventurous characters on a quest for big wins and bonus features.

The game incorporates the popular Hold and Win mechanics which proved to be a big hit with players in the developer’s Sunny Fruits: Hold and Win.

Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win features a Bonus Game which is triggered by six or more bonus pearl symbols. The special Golden Pearl symbol during the Bonus Game collects the values of the other pearls and immediately adds it to the total win.

During the bonus round, there is an additional chance to win three in-game Jackpots – Mini, Major and Grand – adding even more suspense to that Bonus Game.

Battle for glory in Lightning Box’s Spartan Fire

Specialist slot provider Lightning Box has prepared for battle with the launch of its latest title, Spartan Fire.

The 4×5 reel slot features 40 paylines as players fight for big wins. With the Wild Eyes symbol acting as a wild, the Spartan Spin feature also turns the Man and Woman icons into wilds for even bigger wins.

If three or more Spartan Shields land on the reels, the Spartan Fire Bonus is triggered, giving players a chance to choose their shields to lead them to glory.

Each shield reveals a different icon, with multipliers, wilds and extra free game(s) to be unlocked. Players can even win up to nine free games with a 30x multiplier!

Initially exclusively available with Kindred for a two-week period, Spartan Fire will be released through the SG Digital platform.