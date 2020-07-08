Are in-game Loot Boxes set for UK Ban?

They are one of the biggest controversies to enter online gaming in many years and Belgium banned them in 2018. Loot boxes, which appear in-game and cost real money, are on the brink of being regulated by British Law.

This week, the House of Lords Gambling Committee has announced in a study that they believe video game loot boxes should immediately be regulated under gambling law, and if they are, and loot boxes are reclassified as games – within games – that are literally of chance then they will fall under the 2005 Gambling Act.

Earlier this year, Pegi themselves announced that loot boxes would be signaled in a clearer manner, as reported by the BBC. For the past few years, however, loot boxes have been a source of major discussion.

Why that is happens to be as multi-faceted a question as the many games in which loot boxes appear.

Loot boxes are an in-game purchasable, which means they cost real money and if a child has access to the payment method, can be bought for significant amounts of money in high quantities.

With online gambling laws in need of tightening up in general in the U.K., regulating such a dangerous ‘gateway’ gambling item is getting more important with each week that minors are off school and learning from home as well as playing for more hours on their games consoles.

The report, published this week by the House of Lords Gambling Committee, states that: ‘If a product looks like gambling and feels like gambling, it should be regulated as gambling. The government must act immediately to bring loot boxes within the remit of gambling legislation and regulation.’

The U.K. Government are under criticism for other matters that during a global pandemic have possibly cost lives and certainly attracted greater attention than the gambling threat of loot boxes. But this is children’s futures on the line and Lord Grade, who chaired the Gambling Committee, told BBC Breakfast that other countries have already started to regulate loot boxes because ‘they can see the dangers’, namely that they are teaching ‘kids to gamble’.

With other countries aware of the dangers and already taking action, the House of Lords report believes that the same definition should apply to FIFA player packs, for example. With parents complaining of addicted children already, with some having spent upwards of £3,000 on in-game loot box rewards, its clear that action is going to have to be taken, and sooner rather than later.

There are up to 55,000 gamblers with a problem who are aged between 11 and 16 years old. Those numbers, perhaps more than any other, might scare those in charge towards a decision that will help bring those numbers down.