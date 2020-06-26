Premier League review – Gameweek #31

The action took a while to get going in Gameweek #31 of the English Premier League, but when Spurs scored their opener through a West Ham own goal, the blue touch paper was lit. A full midweek EPL programme of fixtures is always exciting, but in lockdown? It’s thrilling.

From expected wins for teams such as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United to a thrilling late victory for Chelsea that gave Liverpool their first title in 30 years courtesy of a self-imploding Manchester City defence, this gameweek had it all.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United

Jose Mourinho saw his Spurs side convincingly beat their London rivals as David Moyes’ team lost their second successive game 2-0 in meek fashion.

Harry Kane and company were at it from the first minute, and West Ham largely survived on their nerves for the first 45 minutes. With an own goal putting them behind, it was then left to Harry Kane to double Tottenham’s advantage, and Mourinho’s men saw that lead out comfortably to move to within three wins of the Champions League places. It seems a lot to reign in, but could it be done?

Here are the highlights from Spurs game against their cross-London rivals:

Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United

At Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were given a Champions League boost as they beat Sheffield United 3-0, as an Anthony Martial was the difference.

The French striker, who at times has been much maligned, was on target three times to seal his first professional hat-trick in a career spanning time at both Monaco and Manchester United.

With United all over The Blades for most of the 90 minutes, two glaring misses from Marcus Rashford were the only dark marks on a day that saw Rashford turn provider for his strike partner and help fire United to within two points of Chelsea… until the next evening.

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

A dramatic game at Stamford Bridge saw Chelsea take the lead through a goal from Christian Pulisic, whose neat finish followed a shambolic passage of defensive ineptitude from The Citizens, with a nothing ball mis-controlled by Benjamin Mendy to his shame.

The second half saw a very different picture take shape. City were already on top, but when Kevin De Bruyne bent a stunning free-kick into the top corner, the domination of last season’s champions became almost total. Chelsea couldn’t get out and were hanging on at points.

With the added impetus of David Silva and Gabriel Jesus being on the pitch, City were commanding position, possession and penetration. It was all City. Tammy Abraham was thrown on for Chelsea more out of desperation than design, but somehow, after a goal-line clearance from Kyle Walker cleared a shambolic City defence’s lines, Chelsea broke through.

Another scramble in the box saw Fernandinho sent off for handball and Chelsea score a penalty through Willian that not only confirmed Liverpool’s first top tier title in 30 years but condemned Manchester City to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season – the true difference between them retaining their title and – as they have done – fallen far short of last season’s challengers.

English Premier League Gameweek #31 results:

Leicester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United

Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich City 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City