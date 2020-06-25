Dutch Association endorses EGBA’s new data protection code

Speel Verantwoord becomes first industry group to endorse EGBA’s new code of conduct on data protection and will promote the code to online gambling companies in the Netherlands.

BRUSSELS /AMSTERDAM, 24 June 2020 – The Dutch online gambling association (Speel Verantwoord) has today officially endorsed EGBA’s new pan-European code of conduct on data protection for the online gambling sector.

The Code of Conduct on Data Protection in Online Gambling sets long-term data protection standards for Europe’s online gambling sector and is intended to complement and reinforce the sector’s compliance with the GDPR. The code is part of EGBA’s wider efforts to drive standards in the online gambling sector and is in accordance with the GDPR, which encourages the use of sector-specific codes to support the proper application of its provisions[1].

Speel Verantwoord is the first national gambling association to publicly endorse the code and it will now promote the code to its members and encourage other gambling companies in the Netherlands to sign up to it. Upon its approval by Europe’s data protection authorities, the code will apply to EGBA members and other online gambling companies who sign up to it, and its application will be monitored by an independent third party.

“We’re very pleased with the support of Speel Verantwoord and its commitment to protecting the personal data of Dutch customers. We’re also pleased to be one of Europe’s first digital sectors to introduce a self-regulatory code for data protection which supports compliance with GDPR. This code will ensure thatcustomers understand how their personal data is being used and provides important guidance on how companies should use personal data in their interactions with customers, including how they identify and address problem gambling behaviour.” – Maarten Haijer, Secretary General, EGBA.

“Speel Verantwoord applauds EGBA for its ground-breaking initiative. Data protection is of an ever-increasing importance, especially in the online gambling industry. We therefore endorse this code and join EGBA wholeheartedly it its endeavours to protect player’s personal data whilst at the same time enabling operators to handle privacy sensitive information to the best interest of their customers and ensuring data is kept safe and uncompromised. This code can serve as a good supplement to local Dutch GDPR requirements and it will increase trust that players will have in their operator of choice.” – Peter-Paul De Goeij, Managing Director, Speel Verantwoord.

More information about the code can be found here.

About Speel Verantwoord



Speel Verantwoord foundation is the trade organisation for, and advocate of, online gambling providers who bet on a safe and responsible online gambling offer in the Netherlands. More information: www.speelverantwoord.nl.

About European Gaming and Betting Association



The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) is the Brussels-based trade association representing the leading online gaming and betting operators established, licensed and regulated within the EU. More information: www.egba.eu.