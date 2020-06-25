Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – June 25, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Booming Games is now live on the E-Play24 brands in Italy.

Booming Games is now live with E-Play24, one of the most popular online gaming operators with the largest number of commercial brands in Italy. Thanks to this new partnership, the Vegas section of E-Play24 platform will benefit from Booming complete gaming content portfolio with more than 60 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Booming Seven Deluxe, VIP Filthy Riches, Gold Vein and latest release Show Master. Booming Games release up to two new games per month that will be available to all brands. Soon to be released are Burning Classics, Howling Wolves and Tiki Wins.

Cyber.Bet Teams Up With the Esports Integrity Commission

The licensed online bookmaker Cyber.Bet joined the Esports Integrity Commission as an anti-corruption partner.

ESIC is an organization founded in 2016 to prevent, investigate, and prosecute all forms of malpractice in esports, including match fixing and doping. It unites tournament operators, bookmakers, national federations, and government bodies.

Relax Gaming teams up with WeAreCasino

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has widened its distribution network with a deal to integrate with online casino aggregating platform WeAreCasino.

The supplier’s premium proprietary games are due to go live on WeAreCasino’s fast-growing B2B platform, including player favourites Temple Tumble, Money Train and Snake Arena, as well as recent smash-hit Hellcatraz.

An extensive range of Relax’s third-party partner games will also be made available, with content from high-ranking studios such as Fantasma Games, Kalamba Games and 4ThePlayer among the roster.

The deal with WeAreCasino adds another innovative online casino platform to Relax’s distribution network and further establishes its portfolio as a must-have for businesses across the industry, after signing several agreements in the last few months with tier one operators.

Yggdrasil unveils game-changing mechanic in Lucky Neko GigabloxTM

Yggdrasil, the innovative online gaming solutions provider, has launched GigabloxTM, debuting its third game-changing mechanic of 2020 in its newest slot, Lucky Neko GigabloxTM.

Set in a traditional shop in Japan, the 6×4, 40 payline slot is transformed by the Gigablox™ feature, where the reel sizes will transform every spin and land Gigablox ranging from 2×2 up to 4×4.

The free spins round takes place if five or more Lucky Cat symbols land on the reels: The reel changes orientation to portrait, presenting a 6×8 grid and even more paylines. One blessed symbol is randomly picked to get an x5 multiplier attached for the full free spin round.

The free spins mode sees the possibility of a 6×6 Gigablox symbol landing on the reel, potentially leading to a massive payout.

A galactic voyage ahead – Nolimit City launches Milky Ways

Another space voyage is marked for launch by the Malta based Software Provider. Set into the dark galactic abyss, around the coldest surroundings known to man, the cosmic void that is outer space and is home to magical wins. A new game release by Nolimit City is here, Milky Ways has been launched.

Clean and simple with flotational buoyancy and mystical wilds. The game that harbours over 5000x of simulated win potential and offers a smooth sailing experience.

Milky Ways starts off with a classic 5×3 reel format and 243 win-ways. A mechanic that’s simple enough for most with a bonus that’s frequent and entertaining. Collect three scatter symbols and unlock the Milky Ways Spins bonus round that increases the reel size by 5×5 and introduces 3125 win-ways. 3 free spins with two guaranteed wilds with every spin – lock the symbols and activate unlimited Fusion Spins until you’ve finished with connecting the winning symbols. Win more free spins with every Milky Ways symbol landed.

Casino games developer Espresso Games partners with BtoBet to expand its presence in LATAM and Africa

Bespoke games studio Espresso Games has partnered with leading iGaming platform provider BtoBet to expand its presence in Latin America and Africa.

Through this agreement the full suite of games developed by Espresso Games will be available on Btobet’s Neuron 3 platform, amongst which Espresso’s two alternative jackpot engines with international patents, Racepot® and Reelpot®. The slot portfolio will also feature the highly acclaimed “Treasure Island” and the four linked Race Slots games, among Espresso’s most played slots. Furthermore with a keen eye on the Latin American and African player characteristics, BtoBet will expand its content with Espresso’s recently launched Poker Roulette and Steam Joker Poker, that have been particularly sought after in the regional markets.

Kiron first to launch virtuals in Colombia with BetPlay

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron has gone live with Colombia’s largest operator BetPlay, the online arm of Corredor Empresarial, making it the first supplier of virtual sports to launch in the regulated Latin American market.

BetPlay’s customers will now have access to a selection of Kiron’s most popular games, including its newly released virtual football offering GOAL, its market leading horse and greyhound racing games, as well as motor racing, table tennis, racing roulette and keno.

The integration of Kiron’s BetMan Online RGS, facilitated via Salsa Technologies’ platform, equips BetPlay with a range of high frequency betting markets across multiple virtual sports events and number games, marking the first time players in Colombia will be able to try their hand at virtual content.

Soft2Bet makes Brazilian debut

Casino and sportsbook operator group Soft2Bet has entered Brazil after the country recently moved to speed up the launch of its regulated sports betting market.

Soft2Bet’s acclaimed YoYoCasino and CampoBet, which are part of the operator’s multi-brand portfolio comprising 17 online casinos and sportsbooks, are now live in the promising territory.

Boasting a wealth of immersive slot titles as well as an extensive tournament network and flexible bonus offers, YoYoCasino’s Brazilian market debut will further boost the site’s widespread global popularity.

It has launched in Brazil alongside CampoBet, one of Soft2Bet’s top-performing brands in Europe, offering players a diverse range of engrossing casino games in addition to bespoke sports betting options.

Pragmatic Play takes its slot content live with newest Rootz brand Caxino

23rd June 2020: Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has launched its entire portfolio of slot content with the newest brand by Rootz, Caxino.

Caxino customers will have access to Pragmatic Play’s diverse casino offering including latest releases Three Star Fortune and Starz MegawaysTM, as well as the best performing John Hunter series and multi-award-winning Wolf Gold.

BetVictor to increase online casino portfolio via EveryMatrix

Established gaming operator BetVictor is set to strengthen its casino offering through a new direct integration with CasinoEngine, EveryMatrix’s iGaming Platform.

BetVictor will start offering its RedTiger content through CasinoEngine’s advanced APIs. The switch involves the use of a single integration in BetVictor’s front-end, wallet and platform, therefore gaining access to RedTiger’s network jackpots.