Fedor Holz and Martin Mulsow bag online majors

A big weekend in online poker saw huge poker professionals bag big wins in major online events, as Fedor Holz, Ole Schemion and Artur Martirosyan continued strong lockdown periods with more poker profit.

Fedor Holz won the Summer Series High Roller for $156,377 as the $5,200-entry event saw 149 entries rack up a prizepool of $745,000. With eight players reaching the final table, another man who is in great form was first to depart the action, as Russian player Artur Martirosian cashed for $26,055 and he was followed out of the tournament by another well-known player who has amassed plenty of profts over the last three months in Conor Beresford.

Gediminas Uselis from Lithuania was next to go, and others who busted along the way featured Laszlo Bujtas who won $72,547 for finishing in 4th place. It was Joao Vieira who would battle with Fedor Holz heads-up, but the German closed it out to claim the top prize.

Summer Series High Roller final table results:

Place Player Country Prize 1st Fedor Holz Germany* $156,377 2nd Joao Vieira Brazil* $121,057 3rd ‘WATnlos’ Austria $93,714 4th Laszlo Bujtas Hungary $72,547 5th ‘nailuj90’ Austria $56,161 6th Gediminas Uselis Lithuania $43,476 7th Conor Beresford United Kingdom $33,656 8th Artur Martirosian Russia $26,055

*country of origin. Player may have played from different location

In the $1,050-entry Sunday Warm-Up 8-Max event, Ole Schemion claimed the $25,347 top prize, while over in the $215-entry Sunday Supersonic, Parker Talbot took the victory for a not-dissimilar top prize of $22,699 for a much smaller buy-in.

In the PokerStars Sunday Million, there was over $100,000 overlay as the famous centerpiece of ‘Stars online Sunday Majors failed to reach its guarantee. That didn’t stop Martin Mulsow being delighted with his victory, banking a whopping $144,948 for taking it down, leading to congratulations from British poker players such as Richard Trigg, Jamie Burland, Roberto Romanello and Sam Grafton.

“Marty winning the weekend there is 100k overlay is the most moertelmu thing ever! Congrats tho buddy.” Said Grafton, and Mulsow was happy enough to take to Twitter to celebrate the moment on social media and get some of those gratifying likes

Just won the fucking sunday million, cant believe it… pic.twitter.com/2OpQYorgK3 — Martin Mulsow (@moertelmu) June 23, 2020

With massive online festivals coming up, there is more pressure than ever on the flagship events such as the Sunday Million. Overlays don’t help, but winners who share their flag-waving moment definitely do, so on a weekend full of big-name winners, the poker sites will be almost as happy as the title-winning players themselves.