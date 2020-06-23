Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – June 23, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

A bright new partnership between Omega Systems and Endorphina

In times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a nice change to be able to share some great and uplifting news about some of the newest iGaming partnerships.

It’s a great pleasure to announce that Omega Systems is now partnering with Endorphina to add to their ever-expanding portfolio. Without a doubt, this is going to be a prolific and steady partnership.

Through the Omega platform, all their partners’ casinos will get access to Endorphina’s entire portfolio. This would make the games’ integration seamless and allow gamers all around the world to enjoy such gems like the Lucky Streak series, Book Of Santa, 2020 Hit Slot, Asgardians, Minotaurus and many more. Endorphina is famous for designing games which fit different markets according to cultures, history, mentalities, and even current popular social phenomenons.

More senior management talent finds its way to United Remote

Swiftly-growing aggregator United Remote has bolstered its Account Management team with the addition of Account Manager Daniel Cass to help shape an increasingly influential force in the iGaming industry. Daniel is responsible for managing client accounts, developing relationships and business as United Remote continues to expand across regulated markets.

He joins United Remote from Editec where he held the role of Senior Retention Executive at the fixed-odds sports and virtual sports company. Cass has more than 5 years’ experience in the iGaming sector, having previously held customer support and operations-related roles at Mr. Green and Leo Vegas.

He will be based out of United Remote’s new Malta headquarters in the 14 East skyscraper, Malta’s second tallest building, and will report directly to group CEO Jeremy Fall. Daniel has strong expertise in the banking and financial services industries along with iGaming, and has his finger on the pulse of trends, purchasing habits and the customer journey.

Trust Payments subsidiary granted sports betting vendor license in Colorado

The US branch of Trust Payments, the leading unified payments Group for global pay-in, pay-out and customer journey technologies, has been granted a vendor license for its US gaming platform by Colorado’s Division of Gaming. The license permits the company to process payments on legal bets placed within the state as well as run customer onboarding and verification on players for the licensed operators within Colorado

Weltbet chooses Delasport as their platform provider

iGaming&Sportsbook software solutions provider Delasport signs partnership with betting operator Weltbet as their proprietary sportsbook provider.

Weltbet Spokesperson:

‘’We are delighted to partner with Delasport and look forward to providing our players with a truly amazing betting experience on a state-of-the-art sportsbook and iGaming platform.

The opportunity to provide our clients with an outstanding platform will ensure we grow our sportsbook audience’’.

Eli Moscovich B2B Strategic Partnerships:

‘’Weltbet was the clear choice to provide our sports betting platform and further grow our partners portfolio.

We are happy to deliver advanced turnkey solutions to our partners and enable them to keep their players’ engagement and bring it to the next level.

We are excited to have Weltbet amongst our customers and look forward to working with them.”

Booongo joins forces with Rivalo

Games provider Booongo has further enhanced its presence in the Latin American online gaming market by reaching an agreement with Rivalo to deliver its wide range of games to the Colombian operator.

Popular slots developed by Booongo including Book of Sun, God’s Temple Deluxe and 15 Golden Eggs are now available to the operator’s ever growing player base in the regulated market of Colombia, with more titles set to be certified for release in the coming weeks.

BonusFinder launches in Illinois 24 hours after state regulates sports betting

BonusFinder.com has launched in Illinois, just 24 hours after the state fast-tracked sports betting regulation due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bonusfinder.com’s Illinois offering becomes the rapidly growing company’s six US state offering alongside its five existing state licenses and its third US opening of 2020.

Greentube rolls the dice with Blitz Casino in Belgium

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has launched a selection of its premium dice games with Blitz Casino in Belgium, extending the supplier’s reach in this unique European market.

Popular titles in Greentube’s dice portfolio including Book of Ra™ Dice, Dice Winner, Double Dice™ and Jackpot Dice are now live on Blitz.be. Other local favourites such as Crazy Slots, Hot Cubes and Always Hot™ Cubes have also launched, offering the operator’s players a vast selection of well-known dice games that have proven success in the market.

Enlabs’ OPTIBET launches into Esports Betting with EveryMatrix

Gaming group Enlabs launches esports betting on its flagship brand OPTIBET through a new partnership with B2B supplier EveryMatrix. OPTIBET is now offering the industry’s most extensive esports coverage and a tailored esports front-end with live streaming, all made available via OddsMatrix Esports Services.

OPTIBET is the leading sports betting and casino brand across the Baltic States and Nordic region, position secured through innovative and engaging promotions. The new esports integration is in line with OPTIBET’s strategy of offering the complete experience for its players.