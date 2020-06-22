Comtrade Gaming and EGT sign G2S technology deal

Ljubljana, Slovenia – Comtrade Gaming, leading technology provider to the gaming industry, announces that Euro Games Technology (EGT) has chosen their G2S (Game to System) EGM protocol stack. Comtrade’s proprietary technology will be integrated into EGT slot machines. EGT’s innovative products are gaining market recognition by significant operators around the world. This product addition will allow EGT to expand into new markets.

“Addition of g2s to our products will complement our slot technology”, said Stanislav Stanev, Director of Marketing & Sales at Euro Games Technology. Stanislav Stanev added, “We have chosen Comtrade Gaming because of their track record and their continuous investment into g2s technology, which is allowing us to expand our slots into new markets, where G2S technology is mandatory. Our products will be obtainable to even more players around the world”.

Created along with GSA Standards, the G2S EGM Protocol Engine provides the vendor with the functionality to integrate a library of layered features to facilitate download, multiple host support, media server-initiated messages, and detailed data to allow better performance analytics. As a part of the sCore G2S Solution, business logic extensions highlight key insights to open two-way communication between EGM and host systems. G2S EGM Protocol Engine is along with G2S host system vital product within Comtrade’s land-based gaming offering.

“Development of G2S Protocol Stack, on which Comtrade Gaming has been focusing for the past decade, has been designed in a modular way to allow flawless integrated product performance”, explains Igor Rus, Director of Systems at Comtrade Gaming. Igor Rus continues, “Cooperation with Euro Games Technology underpins our ability to help our partners to focus on further enhancement of their slot machines technologies.”

