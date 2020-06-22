vips-become-the-latest-target-for-anti-gamblers-in-the-uk

There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to explore existing consumer patterns and activities in order to understand them better, but the U.K. seems to be in anti-gambling overdrive. If not from lawmakers, then from anti-gambling pundits and if not from them, then from the U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC), but someone is always looking at ways to tighten the screws on one of the few industries that can contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to the country. Coming on the heels of a major initiative on the part of a handful of lawmakers looking to make sweeping changes to the UKGC and gambling advertising, the UKGC is now going to put a very important segment of the gambling market under the microscope. Gaming VIPs are the new target of gambling regulators, which could lead to the destruction of a very important source of revenue for the industry, as well as government coffers.

The UKGC is conducting a two-month “consultation” on the gaming high-roller market, according to SBC News. The consultation is based on input provided by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) and gaming operator GVC, who have presented seven proposals they believe will make gambling safer. The initiatives address a number of issues, including responsible product development, online advertising and VIP incentives.

VIPs are those who typically have extra money to burn and are not the type that are used to being controlled – they’re used to controlling. If the UKGC’s study were to produce any new guidance that is seen as restrictive to the high-rollers, they have the money and the resources to take their business elsewhere. With more gaming facilities cropping up across Europe, especially high-end resorts coming to Greece and Cyprus, a weekend trip out of the U.K. to a Mediterranean island becomes much more appealing.

Perhaps the UKGC is only going through the motions and doesn’t intend on actually making any sweeping changes. The CEO of the commission, Neil McArthur, explains, “For collaboration to be successful it requires a full diversity of opinions. Before setting the challenges, we took advice from our Digital Advisory Panel and the Advisory Board for Safer Gambling on online harms. Their advice was grounded in evidence and experience and understanding of where the risk of harm lies.

“We chose the areas that we considered would address significant risks to vulnerable groups and adopted a new approach, based on industry collaboration, in order to see where improvements could be made more quickly.”

Some of the changes that have been put forth include raising the age requirement for VIP programs to 25, requiring VIP reward programs to be audited and implementing stricter advertising standards. The average age of a high-roller is around 40 – having to consider raising the minimum age to 25 seems to be nothing more than fluff designed to make legislators happy.

McArthur continues, “In these unprecedented times caused by the impact of COVID-19, we have pushed the industry to make necessary changes to keep consumers safe from harm and we have seen that changes can be made speedily. There is no reason why the industry can’t up the momentum to make lasting changes for safer gambling, and we will ensure they do.

“Much more work remains to be done. Gambling can and must be made safer and we are determined to build on the progress that has been made and introduce other changes in the near future.”

It’s those “other changes,” based on the track record in the U.K., that should have gamblers concerned.