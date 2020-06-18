Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – June 18, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

IWG set to deliver instant win games portfolio to Virginia Lottery

IWG has signed a five-year contract with the Virginia Lottery to deliver its world-renowned instant win games portfolio through the provider’s locally-deployed RGS.

The addition of IWG’s games library, which is set to go live in August 2020, will strengthen the lottery’s online offering by adding a diverse and well-rounded games library to its established instant game portfolio.

Virginians will soon get access to the industry’s most compelling and exciting instant win games, which feature a wide range of mechanics, styles and themes that are proven to resonate with a wide audience.

Pragmatic Play opens LATAM hub and welcomes Victor Arias as Vice President

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has appointed Victor Arias as its new Vice President of Latin America as the company looks to establish itself in the region.

His core responsibilities will include the continued growth of Pragmatic Play within the regulated territories in Latin America through a clear business development strategy.

Arias has a long history in the iGaming industry, working for both B2C and B2B businesses across the globe during his 20-year career, with a keen focus on growth in regulated Latin American countries.

He will also head Pragmatic Play’s new Latin American hub based in Argentina with a team of 3 executives working to achieve the supplier’s goals in the region.

Hero Gaming integrates (Re)activation Cloud™ from Enteractive

Enteractive, the leader in player reactivation and retention, has announced a partnership with Hero Gaming where Enteractive’s (Re)Activation Cloud platform will be deployed across Hero Gaming’s global portfolio of Casino and Sports brands. The focus will be on both activating NRCs to NDCs and reactivating dormant player accounts.

The integration of (Re)activation Cloud will allow Enteractive’s agents to engage in one-on-one conversations with players over the phone, providing local expertise and unmatched customer engagement. By implementing Enteractive’s solution, Hero Gaming expects to drive more customer deposits and see a material boost to its P&L through re-activation of stalled registrations and lapsed player accounts.

Core to the activity will be Enteractive’s unmatched capability to engage with customers on a personal level, ensuring they are playing responsibly and adding value to their experience of the Hero Gaming brand.

In addition, Enteractive will offer its Retention-as-a-Service platform in both Finnish and German markets, where Hero Gaming has been a leading operator since 2013. Enteractive’s tool will bolster Hero Gaming’s player retention rates while further strengthening the focus on responsible gambling already central to the existing player care activity.

Yggdrasil strikes deal with Microgame in Italy

Yggdrasil, the innovative online gaming solutions provider, has partnered with leading platform provider Microgame in a deal that will see its award-winning content available to Microgame’s extensive network of operators in Italy.

The software licensing and reseller agreement will give Microgame’s 37+ operator partners access to 80 of Yggdrasil’s games from its portfolio, including newly launched Multifly, Arthur’s Fortune and Lightning Joker, as well as the hugely successful Vikings trilogy and games developed through the pioneering YG Masters programme.

Operators will also be able to offer games featuring Yggdrasil’s ground-breaking Splitz™ mechanic, including the first two titles Temple Stacks: Splitz™ and Neon Rush: Splitz™, as well as the upcoming game Lucky Neko, introducing the supplier’s new Gigablox™ feature.

Microgame partners will also gain access to Yggdrasil’s in-game promotional tools BOOST™.

ORYX Gaming goes live with Admiral in Croatia

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has successfully launched ORYX Hub with Admiral’s online brand in Croatia.

The operator’s Croatian customers now have full access to ORYX Hub’s extensive proprietary and third party content portfolio of 8,000+ casino games from 80+ certified suppliers, with the offering proven popular with local players since the launch.

Admiral will also make use of ORYX Hub’s data analytics and player engagement tools which enables operators to gain a better understanding of its customers and effectively segment, target and engage them by triggering activities based on behaviour and preferences.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with innovative payment method youpaycoin™

Online Sportsbook and Casino Betzest™ announced a new partnership with the leading payment provider youpaycoin. It’s offering easy, instant and secure online gaming transactions of up to €10.000 in European and International markets.

Betzest Casino continues to increase its operations since its launch in July 2018. Betzest is quickly becoming one of the world’s leaders in offering best sports betting and casino games.

PartnerMatrix helps clients leverage real-time data via new API development

PartnerMatrix introduces new API development which helps casino and betting websites to have a better understanding of their affiliate marketing programs. The real-time data API feature allows Affiliate Managers to track users’ actions in real-time, without delay or inaccuracy, view instant reports and access full users’ history and flow.

PartnerMatrix’s API based solution provides transparent and instant data both for operators and affiliates, helps build trustworthy relationships, discourages possible frauds, and improves the day-to-day operations. The first client to leverage the new feature is Prisma Gaming, which is set to integrate it across its B2C brands and clients.

The API integration gives gaming operators a better understanding of the results of their campaigns. The real-time data supplies a wealth of information which helps Affiliate Managers in making well-informed decisions about their ongoing promotional activities. Operators can quickly decide if they should continue promotion, invest more in a campaign, or end it if the results aren’t rising to the expectations.

BetConstruct and R. Franco Digital join forces for international expansion

BetConstruct, the global gaming technology and services provider, and R. Franco Digital, R. Franco Group’s digital division, have signed an ongoing strategic partnership.

Under the agreement, both suppliers are set to join forces on the integration of their products into mutual business areas across their global operations.

With the aim of forming a synergistic relationship together for international projects with shared partners, R Franco Digital is set to gain access to BetConstruct’s unrivalled network of operator partners across the globe.

BetConstruct is likewise set to benefit from the Spanish supplier’s full gaming catalogue of over 30 titles, as well as its market-leading range of EGR-shortlisted products and services.

Particularly notable is R. Franco Digital’s compliance-facing technology, developed in tandem with the DGOJ, Spain’s regulatory authority, as well as Coljuegos of Colombia.

Inspired Entertainment and Scientific Games enter licensing deal for Virtual Sports

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Scientific Games to make Inspired’s leading Virtual Sports content available through OpenMarketTM, Scientific Games’ industry-first aggregation platform for sports betting.

Inspired’s Virtual Sports use lifelike graphics to mimic the experience of real sports betting, thanks to technology that has evolved over nearly two decades. Each event lasts around 90 seconds and games are designed to be easy to play. Inspired offers the largest array of sports available 24/7, providing a consistent stream of sports betting content even at times when live sports are not feasible. Virtual Sports provide new revenue streams for gaming providers that can be integrated easily into existing sportsbooks and websites. Trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

Wazdan Strengthens International Team with Four New Hires

Award-winning slots manufacturer Wazdan is happy to welcome four new staff members to their team. The rapidly growing company has appointed Albert Bellavista as Head of Business Development – Spain & Latin America, Sandrine Chen as Sales and Business Development Manager – Asia, Bekki D’Agata as Sales and Development Manager and Katarzyna Pysz as Senior Campaign Manager. All four bring a wealth of iGaming experience to the table, and share Wazdan’s passion for games and consistent improvement.

Albert Bellavista has over twelve years’ experience in the betting and gaming industry. Having previously worked with some of the major players including Betfair and William Hill, he brings a wealth of experience in the Spanish and Latin American markets to his new role as Head of Business Development – Spain & Latin America.

Sandrine Chen joins Wazdan as Sales and Business Development Manager – Asia, with a focus on expanding Wazdan’s business in Asia. Her extensive knowledge of the Asian market is unparalleled, and she is known for her proactive approach to new business. Known for her disruptive business ideas, Sandrine’s over 5 years iGaming experience is set to benefit Wazdan’s clients.

Katarzyna Pysz has a wealth of both land-based and online casino experience, having worked for multiple operators including NetEnt during her 13 years in iGaming. She joins the team as Senior Campaign Manager, and brings with her a multitude of B2B and B2C experience cooperating with top casinos on player-facing campaigns.

Bekki D’Agata joins Wazdan from SiGMA where she worked first as Head of Sales and then as Events Director. SiGMA organise and run iGaming events in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Bekki joins Wazdan with an extensive iGaming network, a key understanding of the industry and a host of industry contacts.

Playtech and Snai Live Casino launch market-first dedicated Quantum Roulette

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has announced the launch of its exclusive live Roulette variant, Quantum Roulette, in Italian with Snaitech – the first game of its kind to launch in Italian language.

Designed around Single Zero Roulette rules, Quantum Roulette features multipliers on certain “Straight Up” positions in every game round, with up to five multipliers from 50x to 500x. To add to the excitement, two special events – the Quantum Boost and Quantum Leap – will happen at random, enhancing the multipliers even more. A Quantum Boost increases some or all of the multipliers by 50, while a Quantum Leap doubles or triples some or all of the multipliers, creating incredible win potential.

Based in a high-detail immersive studio and hosted by native-speaking dealers, Quantum Roulette brings visuals, sound and presentation together to create a unique, highly immersive atmosphere. Designed with interactive studio elements, the game delivers an engaging combination of visual appeal and innovative gameplay.

In addition to the exclusive Quantum Roulette game, Snaitech has also enhanced its live Blackjack offering, introducing a new scalable All Bets Blackjack variant table. Designed with a distinctive and luxurious look and feel, All Bets Blackjack is available to an unlimited number of players, and features a series of side bet options for a varied and exciting experience. Players can play one, none, all or a selection of the side bets on any round, giving them the freedom to tailor the game experience to their tastes.