BCLC-launches-Scientific-Games-Sports-Trading-Service

LAS VEGAS – June 17, 2020 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) launched its OpenTrade Managed Trading Services (MTS) for sports betting with longtime customer British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

As part of the continued relationship, BCLC’s PlayNow.com digital gaming site is now live with the full OpenTrade risk and liability management service. BCLC has access to proprietary feeds services, pre-match and in-play pricing across the full range of U.S. sports and many more.

Through Scientific Games’ OpenTrade service, BCLC will be able to offer 300,000 events, 200,000 events in-play and over 25 million markets per year, once global sporting activity returns to normal levels.

BCLC now utilizes the Company’s full OpenSports™ product suite, following the Lottery’s agreement with Scientific Games to power its digital sports betting offering through 2024.

This latest launch reaffirms Scientific Games’ position as a leading digital supplier to World Lottery Association (WLA) members across the globe. The Company is among the first to receive WLA certification as a Responsible Gaming Supplier, and the first supplier member of the Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) which ensures the integrity of sports betting worldwide.

Keith O’Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games, said: “BCLC is a valued customer and we’re excited to launch OpenTrade with the Lottery. OpenTrade is the final piece of the jigsaw that will allow BCLC to provide its large customer base with exciting experiences that are backed by reliable technology and trading expertise. We’re looking forward to next chapter of our journey with BCLC. They have an excellent team who are demonstrating the power of bringing digital gaming and betting experiences to the forefront of world lottery strategies.”

Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries worldwide, including all Canadian lotteries. The Company currently serves more than 35 lottery sports betting customers globally.

