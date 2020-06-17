6th CoinGeek Conference comes to New York – with special guest star; London

The ever-growing series of blockchain conferences hosted by CoinGeek is coming to New York (October) for a unique hybrid live & livestream experience. The last CoinGeek Conference in London (Feb 2020) saw over 1,000 attendees and a live stream seen by over 30,000 viewers.

For obvious reasons the in-person attendee numbers will be limited according to governmental advice, so CoinGeek NYC will broadcast live from New York and London studios enabling both live and virtual attendees from around world participate in this global event.

Professionals from leading blockchain start-ups, global enterprises, crypto mining groups, investors, and others in the financial community are coming to learn about exciting developments for Bitcoin SV (BSV), as well as the benefits of massive blockchain scaling for miners, application developers, and enterprises.

The three-day event in October will feature technical topics about how BSV’s massively-scaled blockchain unlocks technical capabilities and enables business applications not possible on other platforms. Attendees will also witness presentations from the three finalists of Bitcoin Association’s 3rd Hackathon where the winners enjoy $100,000 of investment.

Viewers and attendees can also expect some of the more regular but no less popular features including; another intimate conversation with nChain Chief Scientist and creator of Bitcoin Dr. Craig S. Wright (Satoshi Nakamoto) about Bitcoin’s history; and yes, there will be a classic CoinGeek Afterparty at one of New York’s awesome rooftop venues.

Notable speakers include host Bitcoin Association President Jimmy Nguyen, nChain Chief Technology Officer Steve Shadders, and many more to be announced.

Each of the three days will also have a mainstream keynote speaker who will have a free reign to talk about related but not necessarily BSV focused – London saw Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales who proved to be a controversial debate trigger. CoinGeek are not afraid to have robust debates about all aspects of the Bitcoin economy!

For more information and tickets please see www.coingeekconference.com. For press needs in the Western Hemisphere, please contact Susan von Seggern on [email protected], or +1-213-840-0077, or on Telegram Susan VonSeggern. For the Eastern Hemisphere please contact Ed Pownall on [email protected] or +44-7825-064776.