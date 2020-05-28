online-casino-and-sportsbook-betzest-goes-live-with-leading-payment-provider-interac

Malta, 26th May 2020 – Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ announced a new partnership with leading payment provider Interac offering instant, safe transactions for online iGaming industry In Canada.

Interac is already available on Betzest cashier for both deposits and the withdrawal of winnings, offering real-time payments for Canadian players.

Online sports betting and Casino Betzest continues increasing its operations since its launch in July 2018. Betzest is quickly becoming one of world’s leading online gambling company offering best sports betting and casino games.

Marius Filip, Founder/CMO at Betzest, said: We are very excited to conclude another new partnership with leading payment method Interac™. We are always looking to improve the Betzest™ product for our players and this innovative & secure payment provider will play a vital part in helping Betzest™ to facilitate transactions in Canadian market. A big thank you to our Betzest team for this great achievement and to Interac Team for their constant support during the process. We’ve had a tremendously pro-active start to 2020 with a remarkable collection of world-class payment and casino providers on the way. I’m certain the best is yet to come.”

About Betzest

Betzest is your leading premier Online Sportsbook and Casino operator run by a team of experienced i-gaming experts.

Due to its unique product and marketing proposition, Betzest is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most trustworthy and reliable gaming company.