Casino.se Exclusive Interview: Play’ n GO predicts the future

More innovation and customised content are needed to succeed

Sweden – 25th May 2020. Casino.se sat down with Play’n GO Head of Sales Magnus Olsson to discuss his predictions for the 2020 casino industry.

2019 was a success story for Play’n GO, highlighting the popular Tome of Madness slot game as one of their many big hits. Still Olsson also drew attention to the company’s music-based titles like Testament which have been extremely well received.

And while the software provider continues to grow its portfolio of popular games with innovative adventure-themed titles like Shield of Athena, Play’n GO have set their sights on ensuring their unique brand of exciting games will be found in all regulated markets.

Olsson is convinced that the formula for success is to focus on a better gaming experience at all time and he suggests casinos to concentrate their efforts on doing the same. Olsson pointed to operators who have been able to use “some sort of AI (artificial intelligence) on the front end” to show “different games to different audiences and tailoring their offering towards various demographics.”

There’s a lot to look forward to, yet more that can be done, when it comes to creating new games. From gamification to 3D, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, Olsson called on the industry to help push the development needed to bring the technology to wider audiences saying, “we would love to show what we can do!”

Click here to read the full interview and learn more about the future of online gambling according to Play’n Go.

About Casino.se:

Casino.se was created and launched in 2004 as an in-depth casino magazine for people who love to play. Since then, Casino.se has grown into one of Sweden’s largest online casino review websites, with more than 250 in-depth reviews and casino-related articles. Casino.se – We Know Casino!

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC is a leading global digital publishing group that operates significant publishing assets across a wide variety of industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting and personal finance. The group has over 2,000 owned and operated digital assets.

XLMedia leverages its proprietary technology systems, investment in data and artificial intelligence and marketing capabilities to deliver highly valuable, engaging, timely and relevant content to hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide, who are looking to make informed decisions when searching for services or products to purchase.

The company adopts a performance marketing model, seeking to capitalise on its industry know-how and advanced capabilities to drive high-value customers to global business and maximise return on its assets.

XLMedia is listed on London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the ticker XLM. For more information, please visit www.xlmedia.com.

Disclaimer:

The views expressed in this page are those of the individual authors writing in their individual capacities only – not those of their respective employers or XLMedia. All liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on the contents of this page are hereby expressly disclaimed. The content on this release is provided “as is;” no representations are made that the content is error-free and no responsibility is assumed with respect thereto; The information herein does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials available on this release are for general informational purposes only. Information on this release may not constitute the most up-to-date legal or other information. You should contact your attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular legal matter.