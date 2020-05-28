Max-Silver-Grabs-Gold-in-Unibet-Open-Online-Main-Event

He’s been mopping up results left, right and centre in the past few weeks online, and Max Silver has won another title to add to his collection in winning the Unibet Open Online for €77,321.

With Unibet being one of the first companies to move their live tour online, players who favour the green clover leaf have been enjoying the recent events on the site, and none more so than the Unibet Open, won in fine style by Max Silver.

Silver, who in his own words ‘had all the chips from 14 [people] left’, dominated the deciding stages and won heads-up against Jamie Nixon.

With a €1,100 buy-in, a total of 373 players took to the virtual felt, meaning that the guarantee of €200,000 was almost doubled in terms of the size of the prizepool, which ended up at a massive €392,750.

Silver has really enjoyed some recent performances online, with deep runs in the PokerStars SCOOP tournaments to name just one online festival. He also ran deep in the inaugural WPT Online Championship, too, playing all of his recent online events from Dublin, where he lives with his wife and young family.

“It was one of the most fun final tables I ever had,” Silver told PokerNews after the event. “When you have most of the chips in play, you get to apply a lot of pressure, so I played most of my hands and won most of them. Delighted to win!”

After the tournament ended, Silver took to Twitter to update his fans on how he enjoyed dominating the final table.

That was fun, had all the chips from 14 left. Winner of Unibet Open high some event for 77,320 euros. pic.twitter.com/YpNkORtEVH — Max Silver (@max_silver) May 25, 2020

Ever the gentleman, Jamie Nixon was quick to credit his opponent for running over the table.

Congrats mate- you made it look easy — Jamie Nixon (@jamnix90) May 25, 2020

With many other poker operators putting on vast online festivals with eye-watering prizepools and super high buy-ins, it’s good to know that big names are still playing events such as the Unibet Open Online, and Max Silver is a fine champion of any prestigious event.

With Unibet leading the way in moving their events for 2020 online, when they do return to the live felt, the brand are sure to have attracted a number of new fans for the way they have conducted themselves through the current crisis and kept poker on their site fun for all and as lucrative as it has clearly been enjoyable.

Unibet Open Online Final Table Results: