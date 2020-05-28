Nevada casinos get final health & safety rules before June 4 reopening

Nevada casinos got their final update on the precautionary measures they need to take ahead of their June 4 reopening, while one casino operator is taking extreme steps to ensure customers are there on opening day.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) released its Updated Health & Safety Policies for Reopening after Temporary Closure. The document is the final blueprint for the measures casinos must take in order to be allowed to reopen on June 4 according to the state’s post-pandemic ‘Roadmap to Recovery.’

The full document can be viewed in full here but the substantive changes from the previous update include requiring resort hotels to have a designated area “where hotel guests may be tested for COVID-19” and where they can “safely” wait to get their test results.

The NGCB also wants operators to submit their plans for the “commitment to and implementation of responsible gambling measures.” Apparently, the NGCB is anticipating something like VE Day in Times Square, in which gambling-starved customers throw discretion to the wind and egg on their wallets to sexually assault the slot machines.

MGM Resorts announced Wednesday that it plans to open its Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature properties on June 4. The Bellagio’s famous fountains “will once again come to life,” as will most of the properties’ pool offerings.

Wynn Resorts plans to reopen “every amenity and outlet available” at its Wynn Las Vegas property, including both Wynn and Encore hotel towers, two casinos, pools, restaurants and its 18-hole golf course.

Caesars Entertainment previously announced that it would open Caesars Palace and the Flamingo at the first possible opportunity, with Harrah’s Las Vegas and gaming floor at The Linq Hotel & Casino to follow depending on consumer demand.

To ensure sufficient demand, Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, announced Wednesday that he was giving away 1,000 free flights (one-way) to Las Vegas from 20 US cities. Stevens said the ‘Keep America Flying’ promotion was his way of helping to “reinvigorate travel to Las Vegas while supporting airlines” impacted by COVID-19.

The response to Stevens’ offer was so great that all 1,000 flights were snapped up in under two hours, prompting Stevens to offer an additional 700 flights, which went equally fast. The flights didn’t obligate guests to stay at Stevens’ properties, although he encouraged guests to pop by and check out the attractions.