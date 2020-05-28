city-of-dreams-manila-plans-for-soft-reopening-as-covid-19-cases-spike

Although the future of Manila’s COVID-19 situation appears to still be very much in doubt, City of Dreams (CoD) is betting on a soft re-opening in the near future. Local media reports the resort has started setting up free COVID-19 testing for employees, a necessary step for customer facing businesses as the Philippines begins to reopen its economy.

Testing booths have been set up inside the resort’s property, following standards put out by the Department of Health (DOH) standards. CoD will also be housing employees at nearby hotels and providing them shuttle services, removing them from the general population and reducing the probability that COVID-19 will infect them.

“The well-being of our colleagues is our paramount concern, moreso in these fragile times as we welcome them back to work. Doing the tests will help ensure not only their safety and good health, but also that of our guests,” said COO Kevin Benning.

The resort will also introduce a training program for all staff called “Play it Safe,” getting everyone up to speed on the strict protocols that will have to be followed to keep the resort clean, and visitors safe.

The resort will reopen with thermal screening, sanitation mats, face masks for everyone, and hand sanitizers throughout the property.

If the facemasks aren’t a constant reminder to everyone that we’re dealing with a pandemic, visual and social media reminders, along with leaflets and videos will remind everyone of the new rules. Part of the reminder will include how to identify someone who may have symptoms of a COVID-19 infection.

At the casino, only three players will be allowed per table, and slot machines will be distanced one meter from each other. The several restaurants on property will only be permitted to take 50% of their capacity, and menus are being rewritten to reduce any risk of spreading the virus.

“We have been consulting closely with PAGCOR, the Department of Health, and the Parañaque Health Office to fully comply with health standards and government guidelines, even going beyond the basic requirements whenever possible,” Benning adds.

This news comes as the mayors of Manila have all voted to reduce quarantine restrictions, but while the Philippines also saw its highest recorded day of new COVID-19 infections yet. Nothing has been decided yet, but the mixed messages coming from the government and healthcare leaders have businesses taking very different strategies about what will happen in June.

Last week, both Okada Manila own messaging about opening in the neat future. That was soon followed by news that Okada would be laying off 1,000 employees, as a lack of revenues and no certain future have left the resort with no other option.