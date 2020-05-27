a-game-above-shortlisted-for-three-prestigious-egaming-review-b2b-awards

In their first year of operations, customer experience marketing agency A GAME ABOVE has been acknowledged by the gaming and betting industry’s oldest and most prestigious business to business (B2B) awards – the eGaming Review (eGR) B2B Awards.

A GAME ABOVE has been shortlisted for consideration in three awards categories:

: Gaining, retaining and maintaining customers is a core discipline at A GAME ABOVE – our customer experience sales promotions effect engagement, extend lifecycle and enhance lifetime value Marketing & PR Supplier : A GAME ABOVE’s customer sales promotions, combined with fulfilment and events create powerful marketing campaigns that captivate customers and celebrate betting and gaming player activity





“A GAME ABOVE are honoured to have been acknowledged by the eGR panel and thank the judges and eGaming Review for shortlisting our young company for such valued awards. It’s humbling to be included for consideration alongside the talented peers we face in all the categories we have been fortunate to receive nominations in. Our vision in founding A GAME ABOVE was to deliver the customer experience across every stage of the player lifecycle – the recognition provided by these nominations underlines the belief of our clients and our hardworking team, focused upon providing the game above the gambling to gain, retain and maintain player audiences for the long term view of lifetime value” said Steen Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of A GAME ABOVE.

“We thank eGaming Review and the panel of judges for recognising the talent and commitment of our team upon the customer experiences we deliver for betting and gaming clients across marketing services, product manufacture, affiliates, payments, content networks and brands.

We had a clear vision of what A GAME ABOVE could achieve as a customer experience agency, and these award nominations are great support that we are on the right path for both our clients and their customers,” said Jakob Famme, Chief Operating Officer of A GAME ABOVE.

The eGR B2B Awards will be held over three days across July 21-23, with an entirely virtual ceremony for the first time, adapting to the current climate.

About A GAME ABOVE

A GAME ABOVE create, sell and operate customer sales promotions for your brand, products and community.

These sales promotions – “stories” we call them – deliver:

Customer engagement

Customer lifecycle

Customer lifetime value

Our promotions literally provide a game above the flat transactional engagement most consumers experience today, particularly online.

Engagement with A GAME ABOVE sales promotions moves customers from casual, single purchase into a long-lasting relationship with your brand, products and community.

About the EGR B2B Awards

The EGR B2B Awards reward and celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry, recognising the achievements of suppliers from across all the major e-gaming

disciplines including betting and gaming software, mobile, marketing, payments, recruitment, IT, infrastructure and many more.

https://www.egrb2bawardsvirtual.com/home