golden-race-expands-latam-footprint-with-new-partnership-out-of-peru

As far as gaming markets go, none is growing as rapidly as that of Latin America (LatAm). Across the whole of Central and South America, all forms of gambling are being embraced, even if rollouts sometimes meet with blowback from opponents. Gaming operators are more than willing to take advantage of the attention given to the region, and Golden Race wasn’t going to be left behind. The virtual sports and gambling tech provider has inked a new deal in Peru that will help it continue to expand throughout the region.

Golden Race is now partnered with Universal Soft, a Peruvian operator that provides access to horse and greyhound races. Through the deal, Golden Race will provide its fully-integrated API to Universal Soft, which will use it all of its betting locations and online solutions. The API is an all-in-one offering that capitalizes on the company’s virtual sports collection, alongside its Spinmatic slots and Hollywood TV live games.

In announcing the new deal, Golden Race founder and CEO Martin Wachter states, “It is always good to strengthen our presence in Latin America. It is a very special market for us and we dedicate all of our efforts to give Latin American gamblers the best quality in our virtual games and sports. Thanks to Universal Soft’s net of casinos, betting shops and online platforms, we will be able to bring our product to more people.”

Universal Soft specializes in LatAm gambling operations and has an established presence in Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Venezuela. Across its entire footprint, it operates over 500 retail points of sale, which will give Golden Race a quick injection into multiple countries at once. Golden Race, which now has its games in more than 50,000 shops and on over 400 websites, is ready to take the region by storm.

Henry Daniel Tapia, the founder and CEO of Universal Soft, adds, “We are very happy to include Golden Race’s all in one solution in our betting shops and online platforms. They are market leaders and we want our customers in Latin America to have the best and most complete gambling offer. We are sure that our client will love this new addition to our gaming portfolio.”

Golden Race, which recently sponsored the Prague Gaming Summit, is on everyone’s radar. The company was recognized last year as the best virtual sports provider in Central & Eastern Europe, Southern Europe and the Baltics by those respective groups, and was also the recipient of two SBC Awards.