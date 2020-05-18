CalvinAyre.com is getting an upgrade

BUSINESS

Attention to all CalvinAyre.com readers, we are taking a couple of days off from publishing gambling industry news and interviews as our website team is currently in the process of updating the website.

The website will continue to function normally but there will be no new posts for about 48 hours which is when the update should be complete.

When we return, CalvinArye.com will have a fresh look, new functionality, new categories and offer much faster performance.

We appreciate your patience and we’ll be back as quick as we can.

Be sure to sign up for our mailing list and follow up on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to be among the first to experience the new CalvinAyre.com.

Comments