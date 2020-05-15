Gamblers looking for action can now bet on a (naked) beer pong tourney

BUSINESS

While the coronavirus has brought an unexpected halt to sports activity, sports gamblers suddenly found themselves without many outlets for relief. To fill the void and keep the bettors happy, table tennis, or ping pong, came in to save the day. It has seen a lot of movement by sportsbooks, and a new ping pong tournament has begun – with a twist. A favorite among college-goers across the U.S., beer pong is a well- known sport to many, and all those long nights throwing a ping pong ball into plastic cups may soon pay off for a few lucky ladies. CamSoda, an adult webcam site, has put together a beer pong tournament, and sports gambling fans can get in on the action.

CamSoda’s beer pong tourney pits eight women competing to be known as the best naked beer pong player around. It started yesterday on CamSoda’s site at 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time with the first round of the competition. The contestants are honing their skills as they bounce the little white plastic ball for a score in one of the six cups. Of course, the balls aren’t the only thing bouncing.

The competition certainly brings a whole new meeting to “exotic wagers.” CamSoda explains that eight of the “hottest names” in the adult entertainment industry are going up against each other in the “Two Girls, 12 Cups” challenge, including adult actresses Olivia Austin, Jayden Cole, Dani Daniels, Sophie Dee, Cherie Deville, Katana Kombat, Alix Lynx and Kelsi Monroe. Sports radio hot and gambling analyst Lisa Ann is providing coverage, and the lines are being supplied by Bovada.

CamSoda VP Daryn Parker explained of the event, “With the quarantine in effect — which we fully support — people are losing their minds with boredom. To provide a new level of entertainment, we’ve decided to leverage our network of beautiful adult stars and cutting-edge technology to deliver a unique experience. And, thanks to a collaboration with Bovada, we’re marrying adult entertainment and sport betting like never before. People will be able to bet on who will win certain matchups and who will win the tournament, for a chance to win money. The tournament is sure to be doozy!”

The results haven’t been updated by CamSoda yet, but Katana Kombat, seeded in first place, was getting -175 ahead of the first round. She was followed by Dani Daniels in both seed and odds, with a moneyline of -140. Next up was third-seeded Olivia Austin with -135. Without much activity to choose from, gambling on beer pong isn’t the worst possibility out there, and being able to watch it while being played by gorgeous women is an added benefit.

