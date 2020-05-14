Crypto vs COVID-19: Bitcasino.io raises 20BTC donation and launches charity poker tournament

PRESS RELEASES

TBC – Crypto gaming pioneer Bitcasino.io and their community of players have managed to raise 20BTC in support of COVID-19 relief by way of donating player Loyalty Rewards. In addition, Bitcasino has also teamed up with the Pioneer Club and Giving Block for a series of COVID-19 relief “No Limit Hold’em” charity poker tournaments.

The 20BTC donation (approximately 162,000 euros) is the result of Bitcasino’s Crypto vs. COVID-19 charity campaign in cooperation with crypto-friendly fundraising solution the Giving Block.

The campaign aimed to raise crypto donations through players donating their rewards from Bitcasino’s pioneering Loyalty Club, as well as through a collaborative effort with the Giving Block, sponsoring a COVID-19 virtual relief concert.

Starting at 5pm UTC May 16th, the exclusive platform partner, Bitcasino, intends to raise even more by hosting tournaments with some of the biggest names in the crypto space such as Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Bitcoin magazine CEO David Bailey.

The first event is in cooperation with Binance charity, who will match all funds raised 2 to 1. Bitcasino has also promised to double donations of up to 10k.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at Bitcasino.io said: “Now’s the time to band together with both the crypto community in support of those who are most vulnerable to the threat of COVID-19.

“After a series of successful charity campaigns and more to come, we hope to show the world how generous our crypto community is and how crypto can be used for positive change.”

This is the third charity poker tournament to take place and the first with Bitcasino’s involvement, the last two attracting over 50 headline crypto enthusiasts and influencers. To learn more about the relief efforts and how to donate as part of the poker tournament, visit here at https://bitcointuesday.org/covid19

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,700 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry’s leading suppliers. These are hosted on its proprietary platform, developed by leading designers and software engineers to create the ultimate user experience for players.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

