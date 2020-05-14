Andras Nemeth leads PokerStars SCOOP High Roller into Final Day

POKER

With just 10 players making it through to Day 2 of the $25,000-entry Super High Roller PokerStars SCOOP event, Hungarian high roller Andras Nemeth has a massive chip lead going into the deciding day.

With a huge chip lead of over 6 million chips to his nearest rival’s 3.2 million, Nemeth has every chance of building on his success in the recent Poker Masters Online Series. With 59 players and 30 re-entries, Nemeth leads the 10 players who will win the remainder of the $2,182,725 prize-pool. Only 11 players were to be paid, with the unfortunate Timothy Adams cashing out for $55,088 in 11th place as his ace-queen was eclipsed after the chips went in pre-flop by Nemeth’s ace-ten.

Heading into the final day, Samuel Vousden will enter play with just 21 big blinds as the shortest stack at either table. Vousden has just 837,202 but will still harbor hopes that he can upset the odds and take down the $521,598 top prize.

Other huge names who are still in the hunt include two massive German powerhouses in Ole Schemion (2,560,483) and Fedor Holz (1,170,863) with online legend Ben ‘Sauce123’ Sulsky also hoping to click his way to yet another six-figure sum, the kind he puts on the line every day in high stakes cash games.

With Brazilian player Joao Vieira heading into play in 5th place on the leaderboard and Chun Zhou just an ante ahead of him, there is quality everywhere as the PokerStars SCOOP series continues to attract big numbers. While there is no doubt that live poker players are missing action in real bricks-and-mortar casinos, the positivity around this series is self-evident, with the events extended already this week.

One of Nemeth’s biggest challengers will be the British hedge fund manager and high roller regular, Talal Shakerchi, with the popular recreational legend very much in the hunt for the top prize.

Here are the top 10 chipcounts as Day 2 looms, with Nemeth leading from Shakerchi by quite a distance. You can rely on us bringing you all the action from the final day tomorrow right here on Calvin Ayre as we let you know who turns $25,000 into half a million dollars.

PokerStars $25,000-entry SCOOP Day 2 Chipcounts:

Position Player Chips 1st Andras Nemeth 6,061,664 2nd Talal Shakerchi 3,225,908 3rd Ole Schemion 2,560,483 4th Chun Zhou 2,044,930 5th Joao Vieira 2,042,144 6th Ben Sulsky 2,018,569 7th Vyacheslav Buldygin 1,249,913 8th Fedor Holz 1,170,863 9th Steve O’Dwyer 1,038,224 10th Samuel Vousden 837,202

