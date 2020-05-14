Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – May 14, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Betsoft Gaming raises the stakes with Platinum Casino

Betsoft Gaming, a leading provider of high-quality iGaming content has partnered with Romania-based Platinum Casino. The agreement will see the integration of a wide selection of Betsoft’s top-performing titles on the online casino in order to create differentiation for the casino in a crowded market and engagement with an increasingly sophisticated demographic.

Having identified specific features that create and retain customer engagement in its home market, Platinum Casino is confident that Betsoft’s portfolio, as well as its brand capital, will hugely appeal to the target audience – both existing and new.

Greentube joins #PlayApartTogether campaign

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has joined an awareness initiative to support the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) stay-at-home programme, offering a care package of game rewards to players across its social casino brands.

Coined the #PlayApartTogether campaign, the care package includes giveaways such as extra free coins, extra bonus rewards, or special events to encourage customers of GameTwist, Slotpark and Gaminator to stay at home and help fight the spread of the current pandemic.

The special mechanics will appear in-app and will be promoted through CRM communications channels such as social media and newsletters, with links to WHO communication portals that list the guidelines and development updates of the situation.

Realistic Games to bring Electrocoin classics online

Award-winning casino content developer Realistic Games has signed a deal with land-based supplier Electrocoin to adapt famous brands such as the Bar-X™ series for online slot players.

Realistic Games will transform all of the classic titles including Bar-X™, Super Bar-X™, Magic 7™, Magic 10™, Bar-X 7even™ and Big 7™ into online games that uphold the retro feel and nostalgia of the iconic originals, presented in the supplier’s signature 3D cabinets.

Realistic will also work with Electrocoin to develop a suite of new content for the modern player, including Bar-X™ Game Changer and Super Bar-X™ Game Changer, two titles that feature a version of Realistic’s innovative board game bonus round concept, together with a duo of instant win Pull Tab games using the iconic Bar-X™ brand.

Playson signs partnership with Mozzartbet

Casino software developer Playson has signed an agreement to provide its entire suite of premium video slots to major Serbian operator Mozzartbet.

Mozzartbet now has access to titles including Solar Temple, Solar Queen and God of Wild Sea, along with Playson’s popular Funky Fruits series and Timeless Fruit Slots portfolio.

The deal also includes Playson’s wide array of integration-free engagement tools, such as seamless play, free spins, jackpots, and regular tournaments with daily prize drops, all of which are proven to enhance player retention.

Kiron launches with AGTech in global deal

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron and lottery and gaming supplier AGTech have agreed on a global collaboration agreement which will include the distribution of the parties’ respective products internationally.

Kiron’s premier virtual games offering, including football and racing, as well as a variety of localised sports and numbers games, will be integrated into AGTech’s brand new platform and offered alongside the equivalent real sports markets.

The parties have agreed that Kiron’s content will be made available to AGTech’s client base internationally, including markets in Asia, Latin America and Africa, with plans to implement the products across a variety of delivery channels in each territory.

Pronet Gaming bolsters portfolio with Booongo

Next generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has continued to bolster its portfolio of operator offerings after agreeing a deal with Booongo to go live with its range of slots.

Booongo prides itself on crafting premium HTML5 games with stunning art and innovative gameplay designed to attract, entertain and retain players’ excitement throughout their experience.

The deal allows Pronet Gaming to integrate Booongo’s full portfolio of slots, giving its operators access to titles such as Great Panda, Tiger’s Gold, 777 Gems Respin as well as dozens of others.

Booming Games launch on Microgame’s People’s Casino for the Italian market.

A new international supplier will help to further expand the range of specialties and games available in the Microgame catalogue.

This is the effect of a new agreement entered into between the Italian provider and the Maltese company Booming Games, particularly well-known in the gaming sector also for having developed classical titles highly appreciated by the public.

The agreement reached between the two groups active in the regulated gaming industry provides for the supply of titles which, through Microgame, can be offered to hundreds of sites and brands operating in the Italian market.

Among the most awaited news from the enthusiast audience there is certainly Booming Seven Deluxe, a slot of the classic type set inside a casino and able to return a unique gaming experience.

Microgaming strengthens its aggregated content offering this May

Expanding its diverse library of over 1,000 games, Microgaming announces further game drops this month from its leading content partners.

In addition to supplying an industry-leading portfolio of legendary slots, branded blockbusters, exclusive studio content and record-breaking progressive jackpot games, Microgaming provides over 800+ global gaming brands with an extensive and growing collection of top-performing partner content, with over 240 additional titles earmarked for launch on its platform throughout the year.

The first of those games to be made available for Microgaming customers in May is 2by2™ Gaming’s enchanting new slot game Wizard Of The Woods™ (4 May), which conjures up a host of features, including free spins and the Wizard Magic Feature.

Rush Street Interactive is First To Launch AGS’ Online Real-Money Casino Games in the Pennsylvania Market at Betrivers.Com and Playsugarhouse.Com

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has partnered with AGS (NYSE:AGS) to become the first online casino operator in Pennsylvania to premier the global entertainment company’s fan-favorite games on its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites.

The first AGS slot game that launched in Pennsylvania was Pharaoh Sun™, which is already a player favorite on the PlaySugarHouse.com online casino site in New Jersey. Other player-favorite AGS games Jade Wins™, Longhorn Jackpots™, and Olympus Strikes™ will be available for Pennsylvania players in the next several days.

