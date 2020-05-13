Betinvest partners with Sportradar for Win Cup table tennis

PRESS RELEASES

XX , London, U.K. – International sports betting provider Betinvest has partnered with Sportradar, the global provider of sports content and intelligence, to supply coverage of a range of classic sports including the inaugural WIN CUP table tennis competition.

The agreement, which came into affect in April, will see Betinvest provide Sportradar with access to almost round-the-clock action as more than 300 professional table tennis players compete in seven daily tournaments. Many of the matches will be played simultaneously, providing up to 100 matches per day.

The partnership includes match statistics, technical support and full live streaming of the event, which takes place in multiple Ukranian cities including Dnipro and Kharkiv.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Sportradar, one of the world’s leading distributors of sports data and content. As a result, even more customers will get reliable, highly sought-after content from us” said Max Dubossarsky, Betinvest COO.

“With the spread of coronavirus and the cancellation of most high profile sporting events, the demand for live sports content has grown many times over. This has pushed us to be innovative and resourceful in our approach to creating live content of the most popular classic sports. As an experienced provider, we have responded to this by expanding the number of sports, events, markets and more that are offered in our sports betting solution”, he added.

Berkant Elieyioglu, Sportradar Managing Director Live Data Services said: “We’re pleased to have partnered with Betinvest at this important time as we continue to diversify our product offering and work with our partners to provide our customers with live sports coverage.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyse and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

More information can be found at www.sportradar.com.

About Betinvest

Betinvest is an international gaming software provider with over 20 years of industry experience. Incorporated in the United Kingdom, Betinvest’s clients span four continents: Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

The Betinvest product line includes Sportsbook and eSports, Online Slots and Virtual Games, a Lottery solution, an Online Platform and a Terminal software solution.

Betinvest offers a single entry point into the gaming industry: retail and mobile solutions enable its clients to achieve maximum market penetration and every product can be customised to meet the needs of the target region.

With 20 years’ experience, 350 traders, 260 IT specialists, 140 risk managers and 100 customer service managers, Betinvest is well equipped to provide fast, safe operations and reliable in-house products with flexible third-party integration.

For more information on Betinvest, go to www.betinvest.com or contact [email protected]

