BetGames.TV joins forces with London Betting Shop

PRESS RELEASES

Live betting games portfolio now live with major Mexican sportsbook and Casino site.

London, 12th May 2020: BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has gone live with sportsbook and casino platform, London Betting Shop.

This new deal sees BetGames.TV’s extensive portfolio available to players via London Betting Shop, part of Bengine’s Mexican retail betting brand.

Popular games such as Baccarat, Wheel of Fortune, and its innovative twist on Texas Hold’em poker, 6+ Poker, are now available to customers of the well-established LatAm operator.

Eddie Morales, Sales Director for LatAm at BetGames.Tv, said: “The LatAm market is an exciting and diverse sector in which we’ve always had a keen interest.

“With a population of almost 130 million, Mexico is the largest populated Spanish speaking country in the world, and we’re thrilled to be introducing our award-winning product to such a huge audience.”

Stelios Antoniou, Marketing Manager at London Betting Shop, said: “BetGames.TV were fantastic to work alongside throughout the integration progress and the whole process was really smooth.

“We are very excited to feature the BetGames.TV’s products on our Sportsbook and Casino platform and we believe its unique offering will help us provide new and exciting experiences for our customers.”

For more information on this release, or to arrange an interview, please contact Square in the Air at [email protected].

About BetGames.TV

BetGames.TV is a live dealer betting games supplier, and the world’s leading producer of live broadcast fixed odds and outcome-based games. Founded in 2012 and holding multiple licences and accreditations, the company is headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, with a workforce comprised of over 160 staff.

Recipient of the 2019 SBC Award for ‘Rising Star in Casino Innovation’, the company counts multiple tier one operators amongst its client base, including Parimatch, Betway and Marathonbet. Offering games for both online and retail, BetGames.TV’s portfolio can be integrated seamlessly and delivers a uniquely immersive betting experience, as well as ease-of-use and high bet-rates.

Comments