BetConstruct launches a new line of luxury slots for FashionTV Gaming Group

BetConstruct and FashionTV Gaming Group have partnered up again to expand their luxurious portfolio of FashionTV-branded slots with three new additions, including two glamorous new slots created in partnership with the Vegas Kings studio and BetConstruct’s most feature-rich in-house slot game to date, Hot Stuff, all designed to bring the FashionTV experience to life in thrilling new ways.

Featuring the distinctive look and feel of the FashionTV megabrand, BetConstruct’s latest launch is loaded with all the real-world appeal of FashionTV Gaming. Players can enter the exotic tropics of “Hot Stuff”, embark on a jewel-encrusted adventure around the globe in “World of Diamonds”, or experience the neon-lit, luxury lifestyle of the world’s foremost style broadcaster, in “Fashion Secrets”. Powered by exquisite graphics, sharp audio-visuals and smooth animation, these new slots all deliver a stunning new way to play.

Already available across the BetConstruct network, including on the company’s flagship brand, Vivarobet, and to third-party operators internationally, these slots join a full portfolio of FashionTV-branded games that’s spreading rapidly around the world and taking the industry by storm.

By integrating this stylish suite into their offering, operators can broaden their appeal and expand their reach, harnessing the incredible power of the FashionTV megabrand and its audience of two billion worldwide.

With its unique ‘brand to business’ model, FashionTV Gaming Group, backed by this giant TV network and its two billion viewers, brings a sophisticated new edge to the industry, giving software providers and operators the tools to build and launch their own FashionTV-branded gaming products and websites.

These new games are just the latest in a long line of successful international launches over the past year, as FashionTV Gaming Group continues its global expansion and brings the power of a much-loved megabrand to bear for its forward-thinking partners around the world.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is a global award-winning technology and services provider for online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include Online and Retails Sportsbook, Classic and Virtual Reality RNG & Live Casinos, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Gaming Platform, Sports Data Solutions and more – all ready to be launched and managed through SpringBME, its pioneering Business Management Environment .

Within Sports Data Solutions, the AI-powered scouting tool AJNA performs game flow recognition and provides statistics and extremely accurate technical data to create new unique markets to bet on.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unparalleled opportunity to succeed.

About FashionTV Gaming Group

FashionTV Gaming Group (FTVGG) is the exclusive licensor for the global FashionTV brand for the iGaming industry. Through its unique ‘brand to business’ model, FTVGG grants a limited number of licenses to a select group of leading companies to create, launch and run their own FashionTV-branded games and websites.

With access to the extensive FashionTV archives, FTVGG partners draw on countless storylines to create innovative new concepts, with proven appeal. From branded slots, arcade and table games, to sports betting, live casino games, branded iGaming websites and more, FashionTV-branded gaming products harness the global appeal of this megabrand to deliver valuable new revenue streams and growth engines across verticals.

