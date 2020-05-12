Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – May 12, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

MGA Licenses BetConstruct’s Talisman Game

BetConstruct’s game Talisman, also known by the animal game title, got certified under the Type 1 Licence granted by the Malta Gaming Authority.

The Maltese regulator gave its official approval to BetConstruct’s in-house developed Talisman enabling the vertical under its MGA/B2C/292/2015 B2C – Gaming Service and MGA/B2B/286/2014 B2B – Critical Gaming Supply licences. The granted approval allows BetConstruct to provide Talisman under its own licence and to other MGA licensed operators.

Raven Puts MrQ.com on Track for Success

Two of the industry’s most disruptive i-gaming brands join forces, as innovative affiliate tracking platform Raven Track has partnered with Lindar Media to provide an integrated solution for its white-label casino, MrQ.com.

Value-added features such as compliance services and two-way API integration combine with targeting technology to optimise performance and generate affiliate commission calculations.

Kalamba Games goes global with Solid Gaming integration

Kalamba Games’ content portfolio is now live on the Solid Gaming platform, in a partnership that will give the supplier an even greater reach into the Asian and RoW markets.

After a successful integration of Kalamba’s Remote Gaming Server (RGS), Solid Gaming partners now have access to the supplier’s growing portfolio of slot titles, which come with signature features to increase acquisition, engagement, retention and monetisation.

GrooveGaming keep it simple with new SimplePlay foray

Aggregator GrooveGaming has been busy looking for new and interesting content to offer the market, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit major markets, so it was no surprise that the aggregator selected SimplePlay to add to GrooveGaming’s already considerable armory.

SimplePlay is a budding software developer with a ready-made inventory of over 40 top online slots and gambling games already proving popular in Asia. SimplePlay house, develop and distribute slots games on behalf of partner SA Gaming. Popular titles include Angels & Demons, Zeus, Pigsy, Double-Happiness and Fortune Lion.

Lightning Box licensed to supply BCLC

Specialist slots provider Lightning Box has earned the right to supply its games to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

The Australian provider has been licensed by the state’s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch and can now provide its full catalogue to the lottery’s players.

True Lab joins Yggdrasil’s Flagship YG Masters programme

Rapidly emerging games studio True Lab has joined Yggdrasil’s flagship YG Masters programme, instantly gaining access to the supplier’s game-changing GATI standardisation technology as its go-to market interface to realise its global business strategy.

True Lab joins a host of the world’s most innovative independent studios, and game developers on the award-winning YG Masters programme that has seen partners design, develop and distribute best performing content using Yggdrasil’s proven technology and global network.

Kiron launches horse and dog racing portfolio with Kindred’s flagship brand Unibet

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron has launched its market leading racing products with Unibet, adding another major name to its client portfolio.

Kiron’s horses and dogs content has gone live under the sportsbook’s main racing page via the company’s partnership with ATR, utilising the ATR platform as part of the online deal to provide Unibet’s customers with rapid-play betting experiences on a variety of quality virtual events.

Fortuna launches Polish Sportsbook on Playtech’s omni-channel platform

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, today announces that Fortuna, the largest betting and gaming operator in Central and Eastern Europe, has completed the migration of its Sportsbook in Poland onto Playtech’s IMS platform. This follows the launch of Fortuna’s omni-channel platforms with Playtech in Slovakia and Czech Republic, with further integrations in Romania and Croatia to follow.

Sportradar Brings The K League to a record number of territories ahead of 2020 season

The 2020 Hana1Q K LEAGUE 1 will be broadcast live from the opening match on 8 May in 17 countries, including Australia (Optus), Germany (Sportdigital), Hong Kong (TVB) and Malaysia & Brunei (ASTRO), with more territories still in negotiation.

The K League in December 2019 appointed Sportradar AG as its international broadcast rights distributor. Interest globally to broadcast the league has grown since the 2020 season was confirmed and announced in late April 2020.

With a day left till kick-off, 17 countries and 12 channels around the world have confirmed live broadcasting and streaming of K League matches. Discussions are currently ongoing with a number of broadcasters based in Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, USA, and Brazil.

SoftGamings becomes new Spinmatic distribution channel

We are proud and happy to announce that Spinmatic’s outstanding Casino Games are now available on SoftGamings platform.

This alliance with casino games reseller SoftGamings will open an important distribution channel for our games in several regions, especially on the CIS market.

Casino Planet is Genesis Global’s twelfth brand

Genesis Global have announced the launch of Casino Planet, their twelfth casino brand, with the group making another mark in its drive to further expand its operations in the industry.

Red Tiger strikes Groupe Partouche deal

Casino game and software provider Red Tiger has begun rolling out its slots to a newly licensed Swiss operator, Casino du Lac Meyrin SA which belongs to Groupe Partouche.

Customers in Switzerland now have access to Red Tiger’s entire suite of games, including titles such as Pirates’ Plenty – Battle for Gold and Dragon’s Luck, along with the supplier’s popular Smart Spins marketing tool.

Relax Gaming teams up with EnergyCasino

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed a deal with EnergyCasino to supply its extensive portfolio of proprietary and third-party casino content.

The supplier’s fast-growing library of in-house developed slot games, including popular titles Temple Tumble and Money Train, will be made available to the Malta-based operator, as well as its most recent release, Hellcatraz.

The deal also provides EnergyCasino with premium games from Relax’s Silver Bullet and Powered By studio partners, which include the likes of Big Time Gaming, Fantasma Games and Kalamba Games.

Hacksaw Gaming signs iSoftBet platform agreement

Hacksaw Gaming have signed with iSoftBet, the leading online and mobile casino content and software provider. Hacksaw Gaming’s portfolio of slots and instant win products will be integrated to its award-winning Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

The GAP integration will enable Hacksaw Gaming to expand into new markets and access new customers, while further bolstering iSoftBet’s content offering and providing its tier one platform operators with access to Hacksaw Gaming’s catalogue of mobile-first slot games and scratch cards.

Push Gaming goes live with Genesis Global

Specialist slots supplier Push Gaming has further enhanced its player reach after agreeing a deal with Genesis Global, the leading casino group.

The integration has been facilitated by Relax Gaming, enabling players to access popular slot games such as Jammin’ Jars, Wild Swarm and Fat Rabbit on Genesis Global’s portfolio of operator brands, including Casino Gods, Pelaa and Spinit.

NetEnt signs IP agreement with IWG

IWG is a leading supplier of instant win games and their games are enjoyed by players all over the world. Now their portfolio will have an additional uplift as NetEnt has licensed some of its intellectual property and IWG will produce games based on NetEnt’s world-renowned content.

The first games will be launched to players in Q3 2020 and will be made available across IWG’s network of 21 WLA and NASPL lotteries around the world, as well as through the supplier’s leading Progressive Play RGS.

Yggdrasil strikes distribution deal with Digitain

Yggdrasil, the innovative online gaming solutions provider, has partnered with leading global platform provider Digitain in a deal that will see its content portfolio available to a global network of operators.

Yggdrasil’s renowned slots portfolio, including popular titles such as Multifly, Trolls Bridge, Jackpot Raiders and the hugely successful Vikings trilogy will be integrated with Digitain’s industry-leading platform and made available to its 70+ global operator network.

Operators will also benefit from access to games developed by YG Masters partner studios and titles featuring Yggdrasil’s ground-breaking Splitz™ mechanic, including the first two titles Temple Stacks: Splitz™ and Neon Rush: Splitz™.

Sportwetten.de Switches to Its Own License and Cooperates with BetConstruct

Sportwetten.de GmbH started working with the gaming software specialist BetConstruct and also operates now under its own license for the first time. sportwetten.de, a subsidiary of pferdewetten.de AG, and CASHPOINT have ended their cooperation in sports betting. sportwetten.de is now operating under the license of its sister company, ‘NetXbetting Ltd.’

The new partner BetConstruct has been successfully active on the international market for over 15 years whilst expanding its business innovatively. As an accomplished software supplier, BetConstruct covers all relevant areas of the gaming industry and thus provides exactly the necessary know-how which sportwetten.de needs to reach its goals. The all-rounder already cooperates with many successful partners, such as Interwetten, STS or Lvbet, to name a few.

