Phil-Asian Gaming Expo (PAGE) postponed until January 2021

Manila, 11 May 2020 – The Phil-Asian Gaming Expo (PAGE) has made the decision to postpone this year’s exhibition, to be held at Manila’s SMX Convention Centre and World Trade Center, with the revised dates scheduled for 7 to 9 January 2021.

Although a difficult decision to make, PAGE places the health and safety of our visitors and exhibitors first and foremost. After close consultation with our customers and authorities in the Philippines, and considering ongoing restrictions to international travel, it was determined that postponing this year’s event was in the best interests of all involved.

“Thank you so much for the support of PAGE. At this critical moment of fighting against the Coronavirus, we decided to join together more than ever to the current situation,” said PAGE organizers.

“PAGE will closely monitor the development of the Coronavirus and maintain communication with different stakeholders to make sure the event will be safe to conduct. More information on the rescheduled event will be provided over the coming weeks and months.”

First held in 2019, PAGE is a comprehensive trade show and conference for both the online and land-based Asian gaming industries, aiming to provide a one-stop center for learning, establishing new connections and discovering the latest products and solutions for individuals and businesses.

It features a trade show, conference streams, business social networking events and other business development activities aimed at providing support for companies across the entire supply chain in procuring new connections, new business and trending products and solutions to drive business opportunities.

In 2019 PAGE attracted more than 46,000 attendees over three days from all over the world, including almost 500 VIPs and targeted buyers.

“The next edition of PAGE will be a unique social platform for industry professionals,” said PAGE organizers. “More than 1,000 entertainment games, solutions and peripheral products will appear in an exhibition for the first time with demos not to be missed.”

To book your place and if you have any questions about the PAGE event, please contact [email protected].

Updated information on PAGE can be found on the PAGE Website.

ABOUT PAGE 2021

Phil-Asian Gaming Expo (PAGE) is dedicated to building a trustworthy, fair and transparent platform for Asia’s entertainment industry. PAGE is one of the most influential B2B trade events in the world and features a trade show, conference streams, business social networking events and other business development activities.

PAGE is the only gaming show focused on providing independent, year-round and free services for operators. We connect operators who are genuinely looking to buy with suppliers from around the world.

We aim to guide the industry to higher levels of professionalism, self-confidence and discipline through our activities in Asia, with a mission to become a highly-valued platform and trusted partner for Asia’s entertainment industry. Our “all in one” exhibition and business platform includes not only our trade show, but 365-day business matching, sourcing, business networking and C-level dinners, as well as online and offline workshops and conferences. We continue to forge closer ties between Asia and the West through our exhibition and other activities.

PAGE is a one-stop learning center and “show within a show” dedicated to the entire industry supply chain. It offers support to help companies procure new connections, new business and trending products and solutions to drive business opportunities.

In 2021, PAGE will take place from 7 to 9 January across two venues, the World Trade Center and SMX Convention Center in Manila, Philippines. It is expected to attract over 150 gaming product suppliers and 10,000 professional buyers from across the globe representing a range of industries including travel, hospitality and entertainment.

PAGE is a comprehensive event you can’t afford to miss!

