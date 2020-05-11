Landmark moment as Swintt is awarded MGA B2B license

PRESS RELEASES

Malta-based game provider Swintt are delighted to announce that it has received regulatory approval for a B2B Supplier license from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The license allows Swintt to distribute their game content to their existing, and future, list of Malta-licensed partners. Operators including Wunderino, Hero Gaming, Rabbit Entertainment, Rootz, Suprnation and Twin will be among those launching Swintt games imminently.

Swintt’s portfolio of games will be among those soon launched, including the popular land-based games which are widely anticipated from the industry. ‘Master of Books’, ‘Fresh Fruit’ and ‘Perseus’ are among the land-based classics popular in Germany and beyond which will be launching into the online casino industry for the first time.

Commenting on the license, Swintt CEO David Flynn said: “Obtaining the MGA B2B license just after our first birthday marks a huge moment in Swintt’s history as we move into new markets and take our games online with some of the biggest and best operators in the industry.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing authentic localised products to our partners, enhanced with our gamification product. We thank our partners who have signed contracts with us already and look forward to this exciting phase of our continued expansion.”

About Swintt

Swintt is the innovative new star in the iGaming market with the goal to become a leading digital gaming provider. Headquartered in Malta, with a staff of more than 70 employees and partnerships globally, Swintt delivers quality games built on local knowledge and data. We strive to build lasting relationships and increase player engagement through innovations in game design and retention tools. Our philosophy is to create sustainable gaming products delivered for a new generation of player.

For more information about Swintt visit: www.swintt.com

