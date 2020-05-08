Scientific Games named Best Betting and Gaming Employer in Greece

PRESS RELEASES

LAS VEGAS – Thursday 7th May 2020 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) has been recognized as the leading betting and gaming employer by Great Place to Work® Hellas.

The Company’s digital business, SG Digital, was named one of the top places to work in Greece. Scientific Games was ranked 7th in the overall rankings for companies with over 250 employees alongside global brands including DHL Express and AXA Insurance.

The Company’s Greek sportsbook and gaming team includes a wealth of highly skilled technology, operations, product and trading experts. The team has a proven track record for bringing game-changing concepts to Scientific Games product suite including OpenSports™ and OpenGaming™.

The Best Workplaces™ list is created by Great Place to Work®, an international institute that annually rewards companies that strive to create excellent working environments for employees.

This latest recognition further demonstrates the Company’s position as a world leader in providing dynamic games, systems and services to the global betting and gaming industry.

Nikos Konstakis, SG Digital Athens Managing Director and VP Sportsbook, said, “This is a fantastic achievement for us and truly reflects the great working culture that we have across Scientific Games. The whole team here is passionate about driving innovation in the online sports betting and gaming sector. Our culture ensures that we can deliver a match-winning performance that powers our customers’ success.”

